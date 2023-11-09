Mortgage rates fall the most in a year

Washington, DC CNN –

This week saw the biggest one-week drop in mortgage rates since last November. This is the second week in a row that rates have fallen after rising for seven consecutive weeks.

The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage fell to an average of 7.50% in the week ended Nov. 9, from 7.76% a week earlier, according to Freddie Mac data released Thursday.

A year ago, the average 30-year fixed rate reached 7.08%, its highest level in 2022. The following week, rates dropped by 47 basis points. This week saw a decline of 26 basis points compared to last week.

“As Treasury yields fell, the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage fell a quarter of a percentage point, its biggest one-week decline since last November,” said Sam Khater, chief economist at Freddie Mac.

“Incoming data shows that household debt continues to increase, primarily due to mortgage, credit card and student loan balances,” he said. “Many consumers are feeling stressed by the high cost of living, so unless mortgage rates drop significantly, the housing market will remain stagnant.”

The average mortgage rate is based on mortgage applications that Freddie Mac receives from thousands of lenders across the country. The survey only includes borrowers who have put 20% down and have excellent credit. Rates for existing buyers may vary.

The rising rates have come as a shock to home buyers, leading to a sharp decline in home loan applications and home sales. Sales hit a 13-year low in September as buyers put their home searches on hold while waiting for more inventory and lower mortgage rates.

But according to the Mortgage Bankers Association, all applications for loans were up 2.5% from a week earlier, due to the decline in mortgage rates last week. Applications for mortgages to purchase homes increased by 3%.

“Applications for both purchase and refinance loans increased during the week, but remained at low levels,” said Joel Kahn, MBA vice president and deputy chief economist. “The purchases index is still more than 20% behind last year’s pace, as many home buyers remain on the sidelines until more inventory becomes available for sale.”

The Federal Reserve’s decision to keep interest rates unchanged at last week’s monetary policy meeting was good news for home buyers struggling with skyrocketing mortgage rates, but the option of additional Fed rate hikes is still on the table.

“More economic indicators are needed to determine whether current policy is ‘restrictive enough’ to bring back inflation [Fed’s] 2% target,” said Jiayi Xu, economist at Realtor.com.

While the Fed does not directly set the interest rates that borrowers pay on mortgages, its actions affect them. Mortgage rates track the yield on the 10-year US Treasury, which moves based on a combination of anticipation about the Fed’s actions, what the Fed actually does and investors’ reaction. When Treasury yields rise, mortgage rates also rise; When they go down, mortgage rates tend to go down.

Meanwhile, Xu said, the October jobs report, which revealed moderate job growth and less wage pressure, could boost confidence among policymakers that the economy will recover without the need for more Fed rate hikes in the coming months. The softening will continue. The Fed’s final rate-setting meeting of the year is scheduled for Dec. 12-13.

“As the prospect of a rate hike remains, investors are likely to remain cautious in their positioning and expectations [mortgage] Rates will remain stable for a little while longer,” Xu said.

As home affordability is reaching new heights, home buyers are getting some concessions in rates.

While the average price of a home in October was about the same as last year, according to Realtor.com, mortgage rates have increased by more than 7% since mid-August, resulting in a significant increase in the cost of financing a typical home purchase. . ,

The monthly cost of buying a home has increased by more than $166. That’s a 7.4% increase from last year and a new record for year-over-year increase in the cost of buying a home, Realtor.com found.

But while mortgage rates remain relatively high, the gap between rates now and those a year ago has narrowed, said Lisa Sturtevant, chief economist at Bright Multiple Listing Service.

“In many ways, market conditions are similar to last November,” he said. “The difference is that consumers have adjusted their expectations about mortgage rates.”

“Many buyers are applying pressure and will act quickly when they see rates drop,” he said. “Other potential home buyers will bide their time until the first day of the year in hopes of lower rates and more inventory.”

Although rates are expected to decline in 2024, they are not projected to return to pandemic levels, he said.

“We are in a new era of mortgage rates, where potential home buyers can expect rates to be stable above 6%,” Sturtevant said.

