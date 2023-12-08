Mortgage rates expected to fall below 4 percent as early as next week

houses

Mortgage rates are likely to fall below 4 percent by next week, after swap rates fell to levels not seen since May.

Swap rates, a key indicator for mortgage rates, fell to 3.99 percent on Tuesday and then fell further to 3.94 percent on Thursday.

On Friday, the average rate on a two-year fixed mortgage also fell below 6 percent for the first time since mid-June, according to MoneyFacts.

All the major banks, including Nationwide, Symantec and Halifax, cut their fixed rates on Friday in what some brokers have called “the next chapter of the mortgage rate war”.

Nationwide cut its fixed-rate products by 0.40 percentage points, with rates starting at 4.19 percent. Meanwhile, in emails sent to brokers and seen by The Telegraph, Symantec and Halifax said they were reducing rates by 0.32 and 0.25 percentage points respectively.

The cut follows First Direct’s decision earlier this week to cut up to 0.45 percentage points from its fixed rates.

Among the top six lenders, the average five-year fixed rate was 4.84 percent as of Dec. 5, according to Uswitch.

Despite the Bank of England’s “tough talk on rates”, economists expect a bank rate cut next year – earlier than initially expected.

Andrew Goodwin of Oxford Economics said the recent decline in swap rates was largely due to global factors. Markets seem confident that inflation is coming under control around the world and central banks are expected to respond by cutting interest rates in 2024, he said.

He said: “The US is clearly at the center of these moves, but the market also thinks the Bank of England will move in that direction, despite its recent rhetoric.

“Indeed, we believe the central bank’s recent tightening on keeping rates high for too long is partly an effort to prevent financial conditions from becoming too loose while inflation and wage growth are still very high. Is.”

Some brokers estimate five-year fixed deals priced at 3.99 per cent will start rolling out as soon as next week, while others estimate rates below 4 per cent are still out of reach for a month or more.

Gary Bush of Potters Bar-based broker Mortgage Shop said five-year fixed rates below 4pc would take us into the next round of the “mortgage lender fixed rate war”.

He added: “We should expect to see the first lenders announcing exciting new deals as soon as Monday. The much-needed enthusiasm is returning among property buyers and movers.”

Aaron Strutt of brokerage Trinity Financial said there were rumors at some major banks that the 3.99 percent five-year fix would reappear “in the coming months.”

After offering high rates for so long, Mr Strutt said lenders are doing more to turn their phones around again – including offering ‘loss leading’ products where profit margins are very tight. is less.

He added: “They are focused on making their property purchase rates cheaper, which means many re-mortgaging customers will pay slightly more. But the price war is intensifying and is likely to escalate again in January.

“Lenders have been cutting rates consistently for several weeks now, with some banks improving rates twice a week.”

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com