Mortgage Rates Expected to Drop – When to Drop Your Tracker for a Sure Deal

Mortgage rates are expected to drop – when it’s time to ditch the tracker for a sure deal

After a tumultuous year, there are signs of hope for mortgage borrowers as October’s inflation figures fell to 4.6 per cent – which is expected to result in mortgage rates falling further.

Major high street lenders including Halifax and HSBC have announced mortgage rate cuts earlier this week in anticipation of today’s inflation announcement, while Nationwide, NatWest and TSB all cut their mortgage rates last week, in line with Between 2016 and 2018 interest rates will start falling from their current level of 5.25 percent. Next year.

It’s now easy to find a two-year fix for less than 5pc, while the cheapest five-year deal is 4.7pc.

A large number of homeowners have been waiting on “tracker” mortgages for the past two years, hoping that definitive deals would go down before they could secure their home loan.

With the cheapest fixed deals now down to 5.25 per cent Bank Rate, anyone currently on the tracker may be wondering if it’s time to switch.

Is it a bad time to fix this?

Fixed rate deals are getting cheaper, with several big banks cutting their rates in the last few days. While the cheapest fixed deals may already have lower tracker rates, many people may find they are offered the same rates for both types of mortgage.

The cheapest two-year fixed rate mortgage is now 4.94 per cent, offered by Virgin Money, according to an analyst at MoneyFacts. You need a minimum deposit of 40 per cent, and the fee is £1,780. Fixed for five years, and the cheapest rate available is 4.7 per cent, also from Virgin Money, which requires a minimum 40 per cent deposit and a £995 excise duty.

However, even though fixed rate deals are cheaper, tracker mortgages may still be the right choice for some people.

“I would suggest that a tracker would still be useful for a lot of people as the bank rate is likely to remain low over the next two years,” said Ashley Thomas, director of London-based mortgage broker Magny Finance. “It depends on the situation, whether you have plans to move, and how much risk you’re willing to take.”

Justin Moy, managing director of EHF Mortgages, agrees that the “best” deal depends on your attitude to risk: “A nervous borrower who is worried about rate fluctuations, and not facing a potential rise could, he would generally be better off with a fixed deal, possibly short-term,” he said.

“Both sets of rates are fairly similar at the moment, so the initial monthly payment shouldn’t be a definitive guide as to which direction to go. Most trackers products have some type of ‘switch and fix’ option, allowing the borrower to change back to fixed [mortgage] When they feel comfortable doing so without penalty, or if rates begin to show signs of increasing.

It says, if the Bank of England decides to hold the bank rate on hold next month while fixed rates continue to fall, people with tracker mortgages could find they are paying more than the odds.

It’s important to remember that the lowest interest rates do not necessarily equate to the best deal. Higher fees can sometimes outweigh the marginal savings on similarly priced interest rates.

How long should I heal for?

Borrowing costs will remain elevated this year, which will act as a shock to households coming out of rates locked in two or five years ago. More than 1.4 million borrowers will pay higher rates this year as their fixed deal ends, according to figures published by the Office for National Statistics.

Due to promising inflation data over the past few months, no further increase in the bank rate is expected. Earlier, experts feared that it could rise to more than 6 percent.

David Hollingsworth of L&C Mortgage said mortgage rates are expected to continue falling as a result, with an even bigger fall expected next year.

“Better than expected inflation data will only help underpin the improvement in the rate outlook, which has already seen fixed mortgage rates decline.

“Two-year fixed rates have dropped below 5% over the past few weeks. Five-year rates are approaching 4.50 percent, and could fall below that level in the coming weeks.

“I expect to see more lenders following suit with more intense pricing competition, and the recovery will continue.”

Of course, it is impossible to know when rates will reach their lowest point. For those who want certainty over their repayments for the near future, a long-term fixed rate mortgage may be better – but if rates are seen to fall significantly over the next few years, they could be stuck with an expensive deal.

Should I negotiate a new deal quickly?

If you need to re-mortgage in the next three to six months, it may be possible to quickly secure a new mortgage deal, which will remain valid for as long as you actually need to switch.

Negotiating a new deal now – whether it’s for a tracker or a fixed rate – can protect you in the event of any further rate rises. After all, there are still a few more bank rate decisions to come before the end of the year, by which time the mortgage market could look very different.

Preparing a new mortgage ahead of time will save you from spending any time on your lender’s standard variable rate (SVR), which will obviously charge far higher interest than any fixed or tracker option.

Mr Hollingsworth said: “Once the application has been made the deal will be secured and this can be done up to six months before the end of the current deal.

“This will mean borrowers will be protected against any further rises in fixed rates, but can still switch to a new deal if rates improve in the meantime.”

It’s a good idea to speak to a mortgage broker to assess your options before making any firm decisions.

If you’re concerned about whether your budget will be able to stretch to higher mortgage costs, talk to your lender.

Sam Richardson, deputy editor of Which? Money said: “Mortgage lenders are obliged to provide assistance to their customers, so people struggling to meet mortgage payments should speak to their lender to see what help is available. There will be no impact. Further support could come in the form of a temporary break from payments, interest-only repayments or extending the term of the mortgage.

This article was first published on February 2, 2023 and is kept updated with the latest information.

