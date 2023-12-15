Mortgage rates dropped below 7%. A ray of hope for the housing market?

Despite sky-high home prices, expert believes now is the time to buy

Mortgage rates have fallen below 7% for the first time in four months, a ray of hope for the troubled housing market.

Freddie Mac said Thursday that rates have fallen from a high of 7.79% in October, on a declining trend for seven consecutive weeks, with the average 30-year fixed-rate loan falling to 6.95% from 7.03% last week.

“A sharp and surprising fall in mortgage rates could help growth [the housing market] “Given the low level of home sales, its versatile out of a cold or deep freeze,” Mark Hamrick, senior economic analyst at Bankrate, said in an email. Lower rates “could force some owners to bring their properties onto the market, which would help consolidate.” Painfully low inventory,” he said.

“With inflation continuing to decline and the Federal Reserve Board’s current expectation that they will lower the federal funds target rate next year, we should see a gradual decline in the housing market in the new year,” said Sam Khater, chief economist at Freddie Mac. ” ,

The Federal Reserve held its benchmark rate steady on Wednesday and forecast a series of cuts through 2023, causing 10-year Treasury yields to decline and mortgage rates to fall from that peak earlier than expected, Thomas Ryan, property economist at Capital Economics, said. Helped to bring it down.

While the outlook appears to set the stage for a recovery in housing market activity in 2024, borrowing costs are unlikely to return to 2010 lows, and “the recovery in demand and sales will be sluggish,” Ryan said in a report. . ,

According to the National Association of Realtors, falling mortgage rates and rising incomes will improve housing demand, as well as improve the outlook for home buyers in the new year.

The trade organization on Wednesday predicted a 13.5% increase in existing home sales in 2024. NAR also projects that average home prices nationally will remain stable again next year, with “rising incomes driving modest improvements in affordability.”

kate gibson

Kate Gibson is a reporter for CBS Moneywatch in New York.

Source: www.cbsnews.com