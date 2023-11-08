Mortgage rates cut to below 5% nationwide... as bank chiefs differ over outlook

Homeowners could find two-year mortgage rates below 5 percent for the first time in months as lenders continue to cut borrowing costs.

While senior Bank of England officials clash over the interest rates outlook, Nationwide Building Society has today cut the cost of its two-year fixed deals for new customers by 0.25 percentage points.

Homeowners with a 40 per cent equity in their home can now secure a two-year deal at 4.99 per cent with a £999 fee.

It follows a flurry of rate cuts by the Royal Bank of Scotland, NatWest, HSBC and Virgin Money earlier this week.

But according to MoneyfactsCompare, the average two-year fixed rate deal was still at 6.24 per cent yesterday.

Rate cut: Nationwide Building Society has today cut the cost of its two-year fixed deals for new customers by 0.25 percentage points

And Nationwide said it was ‘the first major high street lender to once again offer a two-year fixed rate at less than 5 per cent.’

Lewis Shaw of broker Shaw Financial Services described the move as a ‘watershed moment’ for the mortgage market.

‘This means we see other lenders following suit, making the market even more competitive over the next few months,’ he said.

Borrowing costs rose as the Bank of England raised interest rates from a record low of 0.1 percent to 5.25 percent in December 2021 to tackle skyrocketing inflation.

The bank has kept rates unchanged in its last two meetings, however, amid expectations that borrowing costs have peaked.

But speaking at an event in Dublin yesterday, Governor Andrew Bailey insisted it was ‘really too early to talk about cutting rates.’

Meanwhile, earlier in the week the central bank’s chief economist Hugh Pill said the idea of ​​a rate cut in August next year ‘does not seem entirely unreasonable’.

Those comments boosted excitement in bond markets because they were the first indication from the bank that a cut was actually going to happen.

This view appears to have been reflected in the mortgage market with borrowing costs falling.

Clash: Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey sought to quash talk of an interest rate cut just days after chief economist Hugh Pill hinted at a rate cut as early as August next year.

But Bailey’s comments were backed by the International Monetary Fund, which argued that rates in the UK ‘will need to remain elevated for an extended period.’

It comes amid the latest evidence that higher rates are weighing on the UK economy.

Inquiries from new home buyers fell for the 18th consecutive month in October and the ‘deeply negative’ picture for house prices continues with further declines over the next 12 months, a survey by the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) has revealed. Is going to stay.

A report from PwC predicts that data due tomorrow will show the economy shrank 0.1 percent in the third quarter. PwC said, ‘The main reason for Britain’s slow growth is monetary policy.’

After apparently contradictory signals from Bailey and Pill, markets are now seeing rates falling a bit faster than before.

Traders are betting on a more than 50 percent chance of a cut in June and a second cut likely next November.

However, Bailey dismissed the speculation, saying: ‘The policy will have to be restrictive for an extended period.’

