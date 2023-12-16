Mortgage rates below 7% could fuel housing boom: Redfin

According to Redfin.com, daily average mortgage rates fell to 6.82%, their lowest level since May. Mortgage-purchase applications are above the lowest level in 30 years. Could this be a sign that the housing market will change in 2024? Daryl Fairweather, Chief Economist at Redfin, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss low mortgage rates and its impact on the housing market through 2024 and beyond.

Julie Hyman: New data from Redfin suggests there may finally be some signs of life in the housing market. The recent decline in mortgage rates is driving more activity in listings, pending sales and price appreciation, which has reached its highest level in nearly a year. Joining us now is Daryl Fairweather, chief economist at Redfin. So Daryl, is it just a case of rates going down, so things are getting better?

Daryl Fairweather: Yes, in the short term whenever rates come down, conditions improve. In the last month alone, rates have dropped so low that a typical home buyer will save hundreds of dollars monthly on their mortgage payments. So this is a big thing. This is a big difference. Rates are still high, but any improvement is welcome.

Josh Lipton: And Daryl, I want to ask you, so here according to Mortgage News Daily, I’m looking at the 30-year fixed, they say it’s 6.64%, Daryl. I’m just interested in where you think we go from here? In six months, can we get to 5%, maybe even less?

Daryl Fairweather: I think that’s an important question. We were projecting that rates would fall to 6.6% by the end of 2024 and we are already practically there. So does this mean that rates will remain stable from now on? It really depends on the pace of the economy. If inflation comes down faster than we expect, there is more scope for rates to fall. But I think the best guess is always that as long as nothing is changing, rates will stay where they are.

Julie Hyman: And what’s going to happen on the price front because we’re still seeing prices rising?

Daryl Fairweather: Yes, prices are going up because the fundamental problem with the housing market is a lack of supply. There is very little inventory in the market. We’re starting to see some signs that may be coming to an end next year. We are getting more inquiries from people wanting to sell next year.

So we are expecting more new listings, which will facilitate more sales, about 5% more sales. You know, we’re still comparing ourselves to one of the worst years on record for home sales. So a 5% increase doesn’t get us back to where we need to be, but it is an improvement.

Josh Lipton: And Daryl, let me ask you this because you also noted an interesting thing that the deals are still not happening. I believe you said the highest rate on record, Daryl, what’s really going on there?

Daryl Fairweather: Well, with rates being so volatile, it forces people to second guess their decisions. A buyer who just closed on a home last month and is still in escrow may notice that rates are falling. And they might want to get out of that deal and wait until next year when they might be thinking there might be more inventory, there might be better selection, maybe even lower rates. So whenever there is a lot of volatility, it makes people second guess.

And sellers are second-guessing, too. If a buyer comes to them and says, hey, there’s something wrong with the house, this roof is older than I thought or it needs more maintenance than I thought, the seller will be less willing to make a concession. If they feel that the market will be more favorable for them next year. So all this volatility makes it so that sellers and buyers don’t actually meet face to face.

