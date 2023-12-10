AP Photo/David J. philip, file

Borrowing costs have come down, but potential home buyers should not lose sight of how much they will go down.

“Market timing is never good,” Bank of America’s Matt Vernon told Business Insider.

Homebuyers should enter the market when they are ready, he said.

Mortgage rates have fallen at the fastest pace since the 2008 housing crash, but potential home buyers should not wait to see how low they will go, a Bank of America official said.

Instead, if you’re ready to buy now, you should do this.

“Market timing is never good,” Matt Vernon, head of consumer lending, told Business Insider. “It really happens when you are financially ready, emotionally ready, and ultimately, you find the home that fits your dreams and/or your needs.”

Homebuyers have faced a number of headwinds this year, as low mortgage rates, high prices and low inventory have left many on the sidelines.

But he may have already started paying attention to Vernon’s advice. A report from Bank of America found that between April and October, the number of consumers waiting for a market recovery dropped from 85% to 62%.

In that time frame, the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate rose from 6.28% to just under 8%, reaching the highest level not seen since the early 2000s.

Meanwhile, house prices are rising at a faster rate than household incomes, making the market more inefficient, with the average earner spending a historic 41% of their wages on housing costs.

These factors have reduced optimism in the current market. A Fannie Mae survey conducted from early to mid-November found that only 14% of consumers surveyed considered it a good time to buy a home, the report’s lowest level on record.

Still, the desire for home ownership remains high, Vernon said. In fact, a Bank of America survey found that 53% of respondents consider home ownership a key definition of financial success.

This transcends even the broadest definition of success, like raising a family or reaching investment goals.

The housing market is expected to get more relief next year, when the Federal Reserve starts cutting interest rates. But some analysts warn that further declines may be limited next year with mortgages hovering between 6% and 7%.

For now, it’s hard to tell how the latest decline has affected home buyer sentiment, especially as December is traditionally a low-volume month for the mortgage industry.

That said, the apparent decline in rates should be enough to draw some people back into the market, given that they will be more confident about refinancing in the future, Vernon told Business Insider.

“But it’s really an individual answer that’s really based on the needs of that underlying homeowner as they enter the market,” he said.

