Mortgage rates are falling at the fastest pace since the 2008 housing market crash.

The housing market is taking a big hit as mortgage rates continue to fall along with US Treasury yields.

In the week ending Dec. 1, the 30-year fixed rate dropped to 7.17% from 7.37% the previous week, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association.

Rates fell on expectations that the Federal Reserve is raising rates and heading for a rate cut next year, which would also drive down benchmark bond yields and other borrowing costs.

In fact, the 30-year fixed mortgage rate sustained its biggest decline over a five-week period since late 2008, falling 69 basis points over that period, Bloomberg reported.

In response to falling rates, applications for home refinancing increased 14% in the latest week, and were 10% higher than the same week in 2022.

“Refinance applications saw their strongest week in two months, increasing on a year-over-year basis for the second consecutive week for the first time since the end of 2021,” MBA vice president Joel Kahn said in the report. “The overall level of refinancing applications is still very low, but the recent increase may indicate that 2023 was the low point in this cycle for refinancing activity, which is consistent with our original forecast.”

However, this has not yet translated into higher purchase demand, with applications for mortgages to buy homes down 0.3% during the week and down 17% on last year. High prices and lack of housing inventory are hurting homebuyers.

But analysts predict buyers can expect mortgage rates to continue falling next year, with the 30-year mortgage rate settling in the 6%-7% range. This is less than 8% of October.

Source: www.businessinsider.com