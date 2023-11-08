Mortgage rate ‘uncertainty’ based on guidance from homebuilder DR Horton

DR Horton Inc. (DHI) is taking a bit of caution into the housing market in its fiscal new year as mortgage rates remain high.

Jessica Hansen, head of investor relations, said, “As we look forward to the first quarter of fiscal 2024, we expect challenging market conditions to remain with continued uncertainty regarding mortgage rates, capital markets and general economic conditions , which could significantly impact our business.” said in prepared comments on an earnings call Tuesday.

For the full year of fiscal 2024, the company’s advance guidance includes 86,000 to 89,000 home closings. Still, one Wall Street analyst saw a decline.

“Fiscal 2014 closing guidance of 4-7% is slightly lower than the company’s long-term target of at least high single-digits (ex. JPME: +9%),” said Michael Rehout, an analyst at JPMorgan. , it wrote in a note to clients ahead of the earnings call.

In the call, Rehout asked, pointing out whether the guidance was a function of recent rate moves.

“As we sit here in November, it’s a realistic expectation to close with the visibility we have today that it doesn’t necessarily mean we’ve seen a major decline in demand,” Hansen said. “Obviously, our sales were very strong and so that’s a function of the homes that we have in inventory [and] Our cycle time.

A home built by the DR Horton Company is seen for sale in Arvada, Colorado on January 24, 2017. Reuters/Rick Wilking (Rick Wilking/Reuters)

If buyers step up as they did last year despite higher rates, the homebuilder is poised to move ahead, providing an upside surprise for most of 2023.

COO Michael J. “As we see the market unfold for the year, we will be able to accelerate the rollout to meet any increased demand,” Murray said. “So the situation for conservatism going into the year, but there’s always — be willing to grow and grow into that double-digit level.”

Hansen’s comments came as the builder reported better-than-expected revenue and earnings for the final quarter of its fiscal year as seasonal demand for homes was supported by demographic trends despite higher mortgage rates.

The shortage of homes available for sale has increased the need for newly constructed homes. New home sales last month rose 12.3% to a seasonally adjusted rate of 759,000 units from a revised August rate of 676,000, according to the Census Bureau.

The rate hike prompted many people to stay in their homes, causing the number of existing home transactions to drop 15.4% from a year earlier, according to the National Association of Realtors.

Builders were savvy and accommodated the higher mortgage rates by offering incentives to reduce the interest rate on their home loans.

In the fourth quarter, DR Horton closed 22,928 homes with an average closing price of $382,900, up 1% sequentially, executives reported on the earnings call. Net sales orders increased 39% to 18,939 homes compared to the year-ago quarter. The summer season often sees an increase in activity as families look to purchase their next home before school starts.

DR Horton reported 21,100 home starts in the September quarter, down 8% from the June quarter. As a result, the homebuilder ended the year with 42,000 homes in inventory, down 9% from a year earlier. Nevertheless, as of September 30, 27,000 homes remained unsold, and 7,000 of those homes were completed.

Under the current housing scenario, the builder expects housing starts to increase gradually, quarter by quarter as we position ourselves throughout the year to meet the guidance that we have talked about and then clear Also move forward to exit the ’24 position. ‘In 25’

Of course, the big question is how long interest rates will remain high. The Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged last week, while still keeping the possibility of future hikes open. Mortgage rates dropped slightly after the Fed’s decision, but remain above 7%.

“We expect to continue to use high levels of stimulus in fiscal 2024, particularly rate cuts in the current interest rate environment,” Murray said on the call. “Our sales volumes can be significantly affected by changes in mortgage rates and other economic factors. However, we will continue to launch home launches and maintain adequate inventory to meet sales demand and overall market share.

