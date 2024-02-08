The average monthly mortgage payment reached $2,607 in the four weeks through January, Redfin reports.

That’s about $110 below October’s all-time peak and $250 above December’s level.

Home prices also jumped, increasing by 5.4% in the same time frame, and pending sales declined by 8%.

Thanks for signing up!

Access your favorite topics in a personalized feed when you’re on the go. download app

Mortgage payments are rising as mortgage rates rise, now about $110 below October’s all-time peak, Redfin reports.

With 30-year fixed mortgage rates averaging 6.63% in the four weeks through January, the average monthly payment reached $2,607. That’s up nearly $250 from December levels, and an increase of 11.5% year-over-year.

This is a side effect of the changing outlook on macroeconomic policy. While mortgage rates were falling through the end of 2023 on the bet that the Federal Reserve would cut interest rates soon, investors have since changed their minds.

Since mortgage rates loosely follow interest levels, the renewed surge in mortgage rates is instead indicating that interest rates will remain high for a longer period of time.

The average daily mortgage rate already rose by its sharpest in a year on Feb. 2, as a bleak jobs report reassured investors that the Fed will remain hawkish. The daily rate rose to 7.04% earlier this week.

Redfin expects mortgage rates to remain high near current levels until the Fed cuts interest rates, which could take several months to happen.

“High mortgage rates virtually stagnanted the local market from August to November, activity picked up when rates dropped slightly in mid-December, and now it’s picking up again as rates rise,” Redfin agent Luis Rojas said in the report. It’s slowing down.” ,

Along with mortgage payments, home prices also rose during January, with the average U.S. sales price rising an annualized 5.4%, its largest increase in a year.

These increases are pushing homebuyers out of the market and pending sales have declined 8%. The harsh weather was no help, as negotiations were delayed due to winter conditions.

“I’m advising buyers – especially first-time buyers – that the mortgage rates they see in the news aren’t everything. Some local lenders are willing to offer rates in the 5% range for new construction projects. Ready. Because any business is better than no business,” Rojas said.

Although Fannie Mae’s January survey of mortgage optimism showed levels not seen since March 2022, only 17% of home buyers consider now a good time to buy a home.

Source: www.bing.com