Mortgage outstanding increases as homeowners and landlords feel pressure from rising rates

Cost of living pressures and higher rates on home loans have led to a rise in the number of outstanding mortgages, according to a trade association representing lenders.

UK Finance suggested that some landlords may not be in a position where they can charge rent that will cover their mortgage.

Across the UK, there were 87,930 homeowner mortgages outstanding in the third quarter of 2023, up 7% on the previous quarter.

The number of buy-to-let (BTL) mortgages outstanding stood at 11,540, an increase of 29% over the same period.

The UK Finance report said: “The increase in arrears is driven by the combined effect of both cost of living pressures and higher interest rates.

“In particular, interest rate pressure is felt more acutely in the BTL sector, where landlords may not be able to raise rents to cover the increase in their payments.”

UK Finance said mortgage outstanding were still running at less than half their 2009 levels.

The report said, "This reflects the benefits of lender stress tests carried out to ensure that borrowers will be able to continue making their mortgage payments even if their interest rate is higher than when they first applied."

UK Finance expects the combined number of outstanding homeowner and BTL mortgages to be less than 1% of the total number of mortgaged properties by the end of 2023.

About 630 homeowners had their mortgaged properties repossessed in the third quarter of 2023, down 9% from the previous quarter.

And 450 BTL mortgaged properties were withdrawn during the same period, unchanged from Q2 2023.

Lenders have help available for anyone struggling with their mortgage payments.

There are a number of options that will suit customers’ individual circumstances.

UK Finance said if customers need assistance, or are concerned about their finances, they should contact their lender to discuss the options available to their circumstances.

Some 48 mortgage lenders, representing more than 90% of the market, have signed the Government’s Mortgage Charter, committing them to additional support for borrowers.

This includes giving customers reaching the end of their fixed rate mortgage the chance to lock in a deal and request a better similar deal if rates change six months in advance and guaranteeing no repossession within 12 months. First missed payment.

Eric Leenders, managing director of personal finance at UK Finance, said: “Anyone who is concerned about making their mortgage payments should contact their bank as soon as possible.

“All lenders have teams of experts ready to help with tailored support to anyone struggling with their mortgage payments. The sooner you reach out, the more support options your lender can offer. Plus, contacting your bank to find out what assistance is available won’t affect your credit score.

Myron Jobson, senior personal finance analyst at Interactive Investor, said: “It is clear that 14 consecutive interest rate hikes have hit many landlords hard – particularly smaller ones. Those who are unable to pass on the increased costs to their tenants or bear it out of their own pockets have been forced to radically rethink their business models.

“There have been reports of an increasing number of homeowners selling due to the double whammy of higher mortgage rates and the end of mortgage interest relief since 2020, which has depressed profitability. “The sale of rental properties can have a significant impact on the balance of supply and demand in the housing market.”

Craig Fish, director of London-based broker Lodestone Mortgage & Protection, told website Newspage: “The rental sector has been hit harder than at any previous time. As if taxation changes weren’t bad enough, we now have higher interest rates and stress tests that are causing countless pain.

Laura Suter, head of personal finance at AJ Bell, said: “It is reassuring that outstandings are below historical levels, and the current mortgage charter that lenders have signed up to is preventing these numbers from rising further. The agreement means people who are struggling to pay their mortgage can switch to interest only, make part payments or extend their term.

“However, these are all temporary measures and, as we are not expecting interest rates to fall any time soon, at some point these homeowners will have to face the reality of higher rates – meaning many will fall into arrears. Will go.”

