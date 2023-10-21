Mortgage loans and bust firms put UK banks’ profits under pressure

Photograph: Leon Neal/Getty Images

UK banks will be hoping there is no new crisis in the near future as they prepare to disclose third quarter profits this week.

It follows a tumultuous period for the sector, which began in March, shortly before officials disclosed first-quarter results. Bosses watched in horror as a mini-banking crash caused the collapse of a series of US lenders, including Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and later Switzerland’s largest lender, Credit Suisse.

And just as fears of the contagion subsided – helped in part by the emergency acquisition of SVB UK by HSBC – another scandal was unfolding closer to home. By July, former Ukip leader Nigel Farage waged war with NatWest over plans to close its accounts at private bank Coutts.

The saga forced officials to consider account closure policies and reassure the government that they support freedom of expression and customer privacy, lest they suffer the same fate as Dame Alison Rose , which fell on its sword just days before the lender’s half-year results.

While executives had undoubtedly hoped for an incident-free run through its third-quarter earnings season, the financial mess at Metro Bank this month meant they were pressured to consider another emergency rescue, this time The bar as a high-street rival.

Metro, at least, found its savior in Colombian investor Jaime Gilinsky Bacal. And although Lloyds, NatWest and Barclays are still circling Metro’s £3bn mortgage book, the woes of 2023 have proven that UK lenders cannot rest on their laurels: a point about which shareholders are likely to head home as they review the latest earnings report from Britain’s biggest bank.

It is no surprise that NatWest will face the closest scrutiny. While the government – ​​still the largest shareholder with a nearly 39% stake – awaits an internal report on the Farage affair, investors will focus on how the bank performed under its interim chief executive, Paul Thwaite.

The average analyst forecast suggests there is room for optimism. Thwaite’s is expected to report third-quarter pre-tax profits of around 30% to £1.4bn on Friday. This will partly reduce growth in net interest income: a figure that measures the difference between the interest a bank pays on deposits and how much it charges customers on loans and mortgages, and since the Bank of England It has grown significantly since it started growing. Rates two years ago.

NatWest’s net interest income is expected to rise from £2.6bn to £2.8bn in the quarter, offset by about £277m held by customers to cover potential defaults, including higher home loan payments and living expenses. Widespread cost pressures also include mortgage borrowers.

But while mortgage balances are certainly rising — well off historic lows — experts say higher employment levels will ensure that most borrowers will still be able to repay their expensive mortgages. This makes banks more able to absorb the cost of missed payments.

“Loan loss provisions are likely to increase from historically low levels over the next few quarters,” said Filippo Maria Alloati, financial chief at investment manager Federated Hermes. “But we think organic capital production can comfortably absorb this surge.”

That helps explain the outlook for the UK’s biggest mortgage lender, Lloyds Banking Group, which on Wednesday is expected to report a 20% rise in pre-tax profit to £1.8 billion.

But Lloyds’ results will be flattered by the fact that it boosted its cash cushion and set aside £668m for a possible default during the third quarter of 2022. Analysts expect that without a significant change in the UK economic outlook, Lloyds will be able to get away with setting aside about half that amount, about £336 million.

However, as companies also grapple with higher costs and interest rates, concerns remain that large numbers of business loans could turn sour.

Official figures released last week showed that the number of companies going bankrupt in England and Wales rose 17% year on year to 1,967 in September. “Company insolvencies are rising, and we want to see what impact that is having on the banks,” said Lloyd Harris, head of fixed income at UK asset manager Premier Mitton.

Still, this won’t be the biggest concern at Barclays. Instead, shareholders will be looking for signs of increased dealmaking that could boost profits in its corporate and investment banking.

But while it recently participated in Arm’s $65 billion stock market debut, analysts are still forecasting a decline in investment banking profits. This is likely to impact the group’s overall earnings, which will also be impacted by the nearly 50% increase in funds set aside for default. Barclays Group’s pre-tax profits are forecast to fall 8% to £1.8bn.

However, despite recent crises, Eloati believes British banks are still in poor shape. “Generally speaking, the top four UK clearing banks – Lloyds, HSBC, Barclays and NatWest – will remain less risky and more profitable than the others in the coming years. We forecast their revenue growth in 2024.

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com