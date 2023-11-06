HW+ Patty Cook

Patricia “Patty” Cook, who broke glass ceilings in the mortgage industry during her successful 45-year career, died Friday at her home in New York. She was 70 years old.

Cook retires as CEO America’s Finance To focus on your health in June 2022. Surviving are his three daughters, Kathleen Cook Suozzi, Colleen Cook Flannery, Annie Cook Carroll, and his six grandchildren, as well as his sisters Laurie Bonello and Marybeth Solazzo.

“Patty was not only a remarkable leader, but also a dear friend and mentor,” Finance of America said in a statement after her death. “She demonstrated how to put family first, sharing stories of her time with her children and grandchildren and helping others do the same.”

The statement added, “His loss is deeply felt, especially by the many people here who worked closely with him over the years, and we will miss him. Let us remember Patty for her professional accomplishments, but most importantly, the incredible person she was. “His impact on America’s finances and on all of us will never be forgotten.”

A native of Long Island, Cook earned an MBA from New York University and began his career at the financial firm Arthur Young. She became head of fixed income at Solomon Brothers in 1979. At the time, it was unusual for a woman to hold such a position on Wall Street.

“For me, my focus was not on women being unique in the workplace or having a big mountain to climb or anything like that,” she told HousingWire’s Sarah Wheeler in early 2022. I reflected this in my approach to work.”

He added, “I kept my head down, worked hard every day and I got rewarded for it. That commitment to excellence and hard work – even on days you may not feel up to it – really shaped my outlook and has been a key driver in my success.

Cook becomes managing director fisher francis tree and watts Before becoming Chief Investment Officer of JP Morgan and then Chief Investment Officer Prudential,

Between 2004 and 2008, during the height of the financial crisis, he served as Executive Vice President and Chief Business Officer. freddie mac, In 2016, Cook joined Finance of America and took the company public. It was one of the Top 15 Lenders in 2021 and was named a HousingWire Women of Influence.

After retiring from FoA in 2022, Cook spent his last months traveling and with family. According to her obituary, she crossed the Drake Passage to Antarctica, biked in Vietnam, went whale watching in Canada, farmed in Montana and skied in Utah.

Her obituary reads, “Although she is known for her financial acumen, her true legacy is the humility and humanity that reflected her life’s goals.” “An eternal optimist until his last breath, he saw potential and goodness in everything he touched, and he had an unmatched dedication to helping others see it too.”

