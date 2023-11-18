When the housing market said, “Jump!” Mortgage rates were asked, “How high?”

Last month, mortgage rates reached their highest level in more than two decades, but began falling earlier this month after the Fed recently held off on raising interest rates. This was the first sign of a possible improvement in the otherwise dismal housing market.

As a result, home loan applications increased 2.8% last week, compared with a 2.5% increase the week before, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association.

In its November 15 press release, MBA Deputy Chief Economist Joel Kahn says that even though both purchase and refinance applications have increased to the highest weekly pace in five weeks, overall demand for mortgages remains very low. “Despite recent downward trends, mortgage rates at current levels are still challenging for many potential home buyers and current homeowners,” he notes.

Experts say mortgage rates will not see any dramatic decline in the near future, although they could go down to 6% in 2024. “Volatility and volatility will continue as the path of inflation is still uncertain,” chief economist Selma Hepp said. CoreLogic.

That means anxious buyers have no reason to wait, according to Matt Graham of Mortgage News Daily. “Prices are unlikely to come down. And in the unlikely event that rates drop, the average buyer may be better off taking the home they want when they want it and refinancing later,” Graham said.

Take a look at what’s currently going on in today’s housing market.

Will falling mortgage rates push buyers away?

The recent decline in mortgage rates was driven by several factors, including the 10-year Treasury yield, a weak jobs report, progress on inflation and signs that the Federal Reserve’s aggressive rate-hike policy may be ending.

The decline in mortgage rates helps improve affordability, but the impact on the housing market is likely to be small, according to Matthew Walsh, housing economist at Moody’s Analytics. “Mortgage rates remain near their highest level since 2000, and to restore housing affordability, we would need to see a much larger decline in rates, a decline in home prices, or an increase in wages,” Walsh said. in the absence of.”

Diana Sutherlin, real estate agent at Compass, told CNET last week that the undersupply of homes also remains a big issue. But as rates began to tick below 8%, there was a flurry of activity reminiscent of the bidding wars during the pandemic homebuying boom. Since home prices aren’t expected to go down in the near future, buyers don’t want to miss any opportunities, Sutherlin said.

How has the housing market changed in 2023?

Rising mortgage rates, limited inventory, and high housing costs have led to a significant decline in affordability. Those factors have influenced nearly every aspect of housing market activity.

Home buyers are changing

While many first-time home buyers are locked out of their ideal neighborhood or preferred housing style, others are locked out of the market altogether. In 2022, first-time homebuyers accounted for just 26% of all homebuyers, compared to 50% in 2010. There is also a generational shift – first-time homebuyers today are likely to be older. Millennials are buying homes later in life due to a combination of obstacles: student loan debt, increased home prices and buying competition from Wall Street investors.

While overall home buying demand has been limited, some people will always be buying homes. Right now they need a strong incentive to do so, according to Matt Graham of Mortgage News Daily. Home buyers are largely buying out of necessity rather than desire. Graham said that rather than settling on a new property for aesthetic changes, today’s buyers are driven by major life changes such as employment, income, education or family size.

geography matters

The housing market looks different depending on where you are located. Low inventory levels and high home prices across the country are making it a sellers’ market, but that’s not the case everywhere, said Matthew Walsh, housing economist at Moody’s Analytics.

“Prices in some of the highest-priced parts of the country, like Austin, Texas and Phoenix, Arizona, remain below their year-ago levels,” Walsh said. Some metro areas that saw the biggest increases in home prices during the pandemic were the first to experience price declines as homebuying demand slowed last year.

According to Logan Mohtashmi, principal analyst at HousingWire, although first-time homebuyers are declining, there are other buyers in the mix in some areas, such as up and down buyers, cash buyers and investors. “I think we’re seeing a return to a more balanced housing market in some places, but in other areas the return to normality may take longer,” he said.

Sellers are also struggling

HSH.com’s Keith Gumbinger says sellers may dominate today’s market, but they are not immune to today’s adverse housing market conditions.

Homeowners who buy before 2022 have much lower mortgage rates than today’s rates. As a result, many people are reluctant to sell their home and buy a new home with a more expensive mortgage. This phenomenon is known as the “golden handcuffs,” leaving many homeowners feeling stranded without the option to sell or refinance. Gumbinger says if they sell, they will face reduced housing supply and increased prices just like everyone else.

Inventory shortage is increasing competition

When mortgage rates were at record lows during the pandemic, the housing market was incredibly competitive, with potential buyers offering above asking prices and waiving inspections to get their offer accepted.

Today’s high mortgage rates have suppressed demand, but they have not eliminated it. “Inventory shortages are leading to increased competition among buyers as demand continues to exceed available supply,” said Selma Hepp, chief economist at CoreLogic.

With fewer homeowners willing to sell their homes, experts say the existing inventory won’t improve dramatically any time soon. Before significant progress can be made, mortgage rates may need to get closer to 6%, if not below that.

The uptick in new home construction would also help, especially if builders can offer financial incentives to make housing affordable for cash-strapped buyers. “More construction of single-family homes for sale in all markets will provide some affordability relief,” Hepp said.

prices have not decreased

Typically, when demand for homes is low (such as in recent months), home prices go down. But this has not happened across the board.

Despite the decline in sales and rising mortgage rates, home prices haven’t risen much due to historically low sales inventory, according to Eric Engquist, senior managing editor of housing-news site The Real Deal. “Some sellers who can wait are asking very high prices because they are under no pressure to sell. These listings tend to stay on the market for a while,” Engquist said.

But experts say prices may fall. “The national housing market is at a turning point. With rates averaging around 8% and demand falling, we expect sellers to capitulate at list prices,” Moody’s Walsh said.

What is the impact on housing affordability right now?

The increase in home loan applications could be a positive sign for the housing market. But it’s hard to say whether a few-day drop in mortgage rates will turn into a full-blown decline. Currently, housing affordability still remains at its lowest level in 40 years due to the triple effect of high rates, high prices and limited supply. The problem is compounded by home insurance prices also rising 21% from 2022 to 2023, according to insurance marketplace PolicyGenius.

Still, many home buyers have adapted to the new reality simply because they have to.

