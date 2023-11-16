"Mortgage demand" is increasing and "spending is decreasing," really? Let's take a look at the reality

Home buyers “take advantage of falling rates” and get back into the housing market, LOL?

Wolf Richter for Wolf Street.

For example, this morning on CNBC we read: “Mortgage demand hits highest level in five weeks after interest rates are slashed. Or on MarketWatch, we read: “U.S. mortgage demand hits five-week high as buyers take advantage of falling rates.”

It was based on the weekly applications for home-buying mortgages released this morning by the Mortgage Bankers Association. There has been a slight increase in mortgage applications, but that surge is barely offset by this three-year decline in mortgage applications to the lowest level in the data since 1995.

And this increase was much smaller than earlier increases in this highly volatile data, and mortgage applications to buy homes were still 47% below the same period in 2019, and 61% below January 2021:

,The decline in spending indicates that the economy is cooling down after the summer. The WSJ hilariously captioned the article as, “US retail sales fall for first time since March as holiday season approaches.”

Total retail sales, after rising 0.9% in September (11.3% annualized) and 0.7% in August (8.7% annualized), decreased 0.1% in October from September, which is highly volatile data as more data is collected. As it goes, it is heavily modified.

Retail sales fell to $704.95 billion in October, seasonally adjusted, from a record $705.7 billion in September.

Retail sales in October were higher than unchanged retail sales in September. that’s how it goes. Due to volatility and revisions in data we use a three-month moving average, which reflects the trend.

The three-month moving average reflects the actual recession we briefly saw last year:

Furthermore, prices of goods fell, which showed that consumers purchased more products.

Retailing is the sale of goods by retailers. And prices of many goods are falling as inflation has shifted to services.

prices of durable goods (Autos, Electronics, Furniture, Appliances, Instruments, etc.) fell 0.4% from September to October – I discussed this in detail in Under the Skin of CPI Inflation yesterday:

Prices of non-durable goods (Gasoline, food, supplies, clothing, shoes, etc.) decreased by 0.7% in October compared to September due to falling gasoline prices.

Because commodity prices fell faster than retail sales of goods, consumers purchased more products in October than in September.

That’s why the 0.1% decline in retail sales was less than expected; The consensus pointed to a decline of 0.3% based on the commodity price decline we were seeing which should have led to less dollar selling. Inflation has long shifted towards services.

