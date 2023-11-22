Mortgage demand hits six-week high as interest rates continue to fall

The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages with conforming loan balances ($726,200 or less) decreased from 7.61% to 7.41%.

Applications to refinance home loans rose 2% during the week and were down 4% compared to the same week a year ago.

Applications for mortgages to buy a home increased 4% week-on-week, but are still down 20% from a year ago.

An “Open House” sign is displayed in the front yard of a home for sale in Columbus, Ohio, US

Bloomberg | Bloomberg | getty images

Mortgage demand is finally coming out of the basement as interest rates continue to slide.

Total application volume increased 3% from the previous week, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association’s seasonally adjusted index.

The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages with conforming loan balances ($726,200 or less) decreased from 7.61% to 7.41% and for loans with a 20% down payment points decreased from 0.67 (including origination fee) to 0.62. Have become. ,

Joel said, “US bond yields continued to decline as incoming data indicated a softer economy and more signs of easing inflation. Most mortgage rates in our survey declined, with the 30-year fixed mortgage rate falling by two. It has come down to its lowest rate in months.” Kan, Deputy Chief Economist of MBA. “Mortgage applications rose to their highest level in six weeks, but remain at very low levels.”

Applications to refinance home loans increased 2% this week and were down only 4% compared to the same week a year ago. Rates today are about 75 basis points higher than a year ago, but more than double what they were two years ago when the massive refinancing boom took place. Most homeowners with mortgages have much lower rates than they have today.

Applications for mortgages to buy a home increased 4% week-on-week, but are still down 20% from a year ago.

“The average loan size on a purchase application was $403,600, the lowest since January 2023,” Kahn said. “This is consistent with other sources of home sales data, which show a gradual increase in the share of first-time homebuyers.” Used to be.”

While mortgage demand is rising slightly from historic lows, the housing market is still extremely weak. Sales of existing homes fell to their lowest level in 13 years in October, according to a new report from the National Association of Realtors.

Mortgage rates declined slightly this week, but analysts do not expect any major changes in the near future.

Matthew Graham, chief operating officer of Mortgage News Daily, wrote, “The market has clearly shifted into holiday mode with light volumes and liquidity allowing for random volatility with no fundamental justification.”

Don’t miss these stories from CNBC Pro:

Source: www.cnbc.com