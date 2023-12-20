Mortgage demand declines despite another drop in interest rates

Home for sale with a “For Sale” real estate sign in the yard in the spring or summer season. No people.

Demand for mortgages declined compared to the previous week, despite rates continuing to fall, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association’s seasonally adjusted index.

The average contract interest rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage with a conforming loan balance ($726,200 or less) decreased from 7.07% to 6.83%, points for loans with 20% down increased from 0.59 (including origination fee) to 0.60. Have become. payment, the group said on Wednesday. Despite recent declines, rates are still much higher than at the beginning of the COVID pandemic.

“With positive news about inflation and a drop in FOMC [Federal Open Market Committee] “The 30-year fixed mortgage rate dropped to its lowest level since June 2023, in line with projections announcing a pivot toward rate cuts,” said Mike Fratantoni, MBA senior vice president and chief economist.

“At least until last week, borrowers were slow to react to this rate move,” Fratantoni said.

According to MBA, applications for home loan refinance declined 2% in the week ending Friday, compared to a 19% increase a week earlier. However, refinance demand was 18% higher than the same week a year ago.

Applications for mortgages to buy homes fell 1% this week and are down 18% compared to the same period last year.

Despite the decline in demand, the Mortgage Bankers Association predicted good news for the market, despite fears of a “mild recession” in the first half of next year.

“We expect this path for monetary policy to support a further decline in mortgage rates, just in time for a spring housing market,” the group said, referring to the Federal Reserve’s recent signal. Year. “We are projecting modest growth in sales of new and existing homes in 2024, which will be supported by an increase in purchase originations.”

The association said it expects mortgage origination volume to grow 22% to $2 trillion in 2024, driven by a 14% increase in purchase volume and a 56% increase in refinance demand.

Due to the Christmas holiday next week, the MBA will release mortgage application data for the weeks ending December 22 and 29 on January 3.

