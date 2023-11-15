Mortgage defaults rise in third quarter as job market cools: MBA

Total mortgage delinquencies increased slightly in the third quarter of 2023 as the job market cools and inflation puts more pressure on homeowners. However, according to new data, the crime rate is still well below the historical average Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA).

According to MBA’s National Delinquency Survey, outstanding home loans on one- to four-unit properties rose to 3.62% of all outstanding mortgages in the third quarter, from 3.37% in the previous quarter and 3.45% a year earlier.

“This increase was entirely driven by an increase in early stage delays – which were between 30 days and 60 days past due. Later-stage delinquencies — those 90 days or more in advance — fell to the lowest level since the first quarter of 2020, Marina Walsh, MBA’s vice president of industry analysis, said in a news release.

The survey found that the 90-day delinquency rate fell to 0.98% in the third quarter, from 1.07% in the second quarter. Meanwhile, the delinquency rates for loans due 60 days past (0.62%) and loans due 30 days past (2.03%) increased quarter-on-quarter from 0.55% and 1.75% respectively in Q3.

In the third quarter, the overall delinquency rate for conventional loans reached 2.5%, up from 2.29% in the second quarter. Meanwhile, the FHA delinquency rate rose to 9.5% from 8.95% last quarter. The VA delinquency rate reached 3.76%, up from 3.70% in the second quarter.

South Dakota, New Mexico, Hawaii, Mississippi and Louisiana reported the largest quarterly increases in their overall mortgage delinquency rates.

Additionally, the percentage of loans in foreclosure increased by 0.14%, from 0.13% in the second quarter. However, this is significantly lower than the historical quarterly average of 0.40%.

Since crime and foreclosure rates are fairly low, Walsh said homeowners may be using loss-mitigation options to prevent foreclosure. Another explanation is that equity-rich homeowners may sell their homes before foreclosure becomes necessary.

Mortgage delinquencies closely track labor data

The October jobs report showed the unemployment rate rose to 3.9% – the highest level since January 2022. MBA estimates that hiring will slow and unemployment will rise, with unemployment expected to reach 5% by the end of 2024.

“An increase in unemployment will mean a further increase in mortgage delinquencies, especially for FHA borrowers,” Walsh said.

Source: www.housingwire.com