Mortgage company Mister Cooper suffered a cyber attack, potentially affecting more than 14 million customers

December 18, 2023, 12:53 pm ET

Mortgage and lending giant Mr. Cooper was the victim of a cyber breach that involved the sensitive personal information of “substantially all of our current and former customers,” according to filings with state and federal regulators.

“Personal information in the affected files includes your name, address, phone number, Social Security number, date of birth, bank account number,” the company said in a filing with the Maine Attorney General’s Office on Monday.

According to federal filings, on October 31, 2023, the company observed “suspicious activity” in certain network systems.

“Our forensic review, engagement with law enforcement and regulators, and defense of the litigation continue,” the company said in its statement. “Additionally, our forensic review determined that personal information belonging to all of our current and former customers was obtained from our systems during this incident.”

According to Mr. Cooper users’ estimates, more than 14 million customers may be affected.

The company says it has shut down its systems to contain the incident and protect customer information.

“Through our investigation, we determined that there was unauthorized access to certain of our systems between October 30, 2023, and November 1, 2023,” the filing with the Maine Attorney General’s Office said. “During this period, we discovered that files containing personal information were obtained by an unauthorized party.”

Mr Cooper says he is monitoring the dark web “and has seen no evidence that data related to this incident has been further shared, published, or otherwise misused. “

The company said it is updating its systems to ensure the breach does not happen again.

“We take our role as a mortgage company very seriously, and there is nothing more important to us than maintaining the trust of our customers. I want you to know that any concerns or disappointments caused by this Starting the Journey to Home Ownership “Making ease of use as much as possible is our top priority, and we want to make it right for our customers,” said Jay Bray, president and CEO of Sr. Cooper Group. “

