‘Mortgage cheat codes’: If you want lower interest rates, there’s a little-known way to get them – if you qualify

Homeowners with some credit can sell their lower interest rate mortgages to qualified buyers.

The transaction is called an assumable mortgage, which has grown in popularity as rates have risen.

Assumable mortgages are hard to find, take a long time to process, and are only good for some buyers.

Loading Something is loading.

Thanks for signing up!

Access your favorite topics in a personalized feed when you’re on the go. download app

Earlier this year, Felix Claudio struggled to buy a home in Atlanta for his family.

Mortgage interest rates reached nearly 8% in October – the highest in more than 20 years – causing home buyers like Claudio, a 55-year-old senior logistics manager for a transportation company, to worry about monthly payments.

Then Claudio discovered the assumable mortgage: a relatively little-known home-finance option that allows qualified buyers to assume or take over home sellers’ existing mortgage. After assuming the existing mortgage, buyers receive the interest rate, current principal balance and other terms of the seller’s existing loan. Through Roam, a startup that connects homebuyers with sellers willing to sell their mortgage, Claudio bought a 2,400-square-foot, $400,000 home in October with a 3.5% interest rate.

“I couldn’t believe it,” Claudio, who pays $2,100 a month, told Business Insider. “I’m literally saving $700 to $800 a month on my mortgage payments. It’s a win-win situation no matter which way you look at it.”

Mortgage interest rates, which have been rising since November 2021, have prompted some buyers to postpone home purchases until rates lower, while others have been priced out of purchasing a home altogether. Due to the stressful environment, interest in speculative mortgages has increased again.

According to Redfin, the vast majority of properties in the US – 92% – have loans at interest rates below 6.71% by June 2023, meaning buyers who consider a mortgage will likely get significantly lower rates than they would if they took out a loan. New loan. Sellers, for their part, may want to use assumable mortgages to attract buyers who are willing and able to pay a higher price because of the lower rates.

Assumable mortgages may sound too good to be true, but they come with challenges. First, they are available only to certain buyers who qualify based on income, previous military service, or residence in a rural area. They’re also rare: From September 2022 to September 2023, only 3,810 cases of loan forbearances have occurred, according to data shared with BI from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. But their popularity is on the rise, with this year’s rate of impressions increasing by 67% from 2,279 last year and 106% from 1,841 last year.

“For many struggling families who want homeownership but can’t afford high interest rates, this is a great solution,” Rachel Roberts, co-founder of mortgage-processing company UME, told BI.

The ‘Mortgage Cheat Codes’ Everyone Should Know About

Assumable mortgages have been in existence since the 1980s, when rates reached an all-time high of 18.6%. According to Mike Roberts, UME’s other co-founder, husband of Rachel Roberts and a mortgage lender with 23 years of experience, their resurgence comes just as rates began rising from historic lows in late 2021.

“Mortgage rates have been at their lowest for 40 years,” Mike Roberts said. “You would never expect an interest rate to be higher than what you find in the market, but rates have gone up and that’s a big reason why they’re becoming popular.”

Terry Day, a real-estate agent in the Phoenix area, used an assumable mortgage to buy a home this year.

In October, he and his wife purchased a 2,232-square-foot home in Goodyear, Arizona, for $385,000 with a 2.375% interest rate. Their mortgage payments amount to $1,962 per month.

“We’re saving about $1,000 a month on our payments,” Day told BI. “It was a really easy transaction.”

Day first learned about the assumable mortgage last year when he was researching affordable home-financing options for a client looking to buy. He decided that a loan assumption could help him make a competitive offer on the home to his client.

“This way, my client can get a payment he or she is comfortable with and the seller can get a higher price for their home,” he said.

Now Day provides mortgage estimates to every buyer it meets.

“I educate them about the possibility of saving a tremendous amount of money on a monthly basis with predictable purchases,” he said. “I call it the ‘mortgage cheat code.’

Potential hostages are difficult to find and take a long time to process

Assumable mortgages come with some downsides.

First, some buyers qualify: those who qualify for loans from the Federal Housing Authority, the Veterans Benefits Administration, and the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

There also aren’t many sellers willing to transfer their mortgage. Day said it’s difficult to find properties for sale with a potential mortgage on listing sites like Zillow or Redfin.

“Almost all automated searches rely on data input from Realtors on listings and many do not understand the estimated mortgage,” he said. “If they don’t mark that there is an assumable mortgage on the home it won’t show up in an easy search.”

According to American Banker, it may take longer for lenders to process these loans, because mortgage brokers make more money originating new loans than facilitating transfers.

Rachel Roberts said not all lenders have staff who can process speculative mortgages.

“One of the biggest issues I see is that mortgages are much more difficult to get than they should be,” she said. “Servicers really have no incentive to participate in this notion. They’re going to have to create departments that they haven’t had in 40 years, which will cost money and time.”

Because of this, he said potential mortgages can take several months to be processed, which can cost home buyers and sellers money.

“When a salesperson calls, I tell them it will take four to six months to come up with an estimate,” she said. “You’ve got four to six more mortgage payments to make before we can do our job.”

Buyers may need to make up the difference between the amount they have left on the loan and the purchase price of the home. This could mean having a stash of cash in savings or taking out another loan at higher rates.

Still, Claudio, who had to wait almost four months before his domestic deal was completed, said the downside was worth it.

“You have to think long term, it’s an investment,” he said, adding that assumable mortgages are the “debt of the future” because they help people buy homes “at a good rate and with affordable mortgage payments.”

Source: www.businessinsider.com