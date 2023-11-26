A recent study indicates that exercising in the morning could significantly boost weight loss efforts. This research highlights the benefits of morning workouts in accelerating metabolism and enhancing fat-burning processes, offering a strategic approach for those aiming to lose weight effectively.

Updated Nov 26, 2023 | 04:00 AM IST

Working Out First Thing in the Morning Can Accelerate Your Weight Loss, Study Suggests (Picture Credit – Freepik)

For those of you who are looking for the right time to workout, we have an answer. The results from a recent study suggest the right time to workout so that you can lose weight.

According to a study by the journal ‘Obesity’, exercising in the early morning, ideally between 7 a.m.- 9 a.m. will benefit in weight loss.

A total of 5285 individuals who participated in the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES) from 2003-2006 were cross-analysed for the study. Researchers divided them into three clusters- morning, midday and evening. The associations of the Moderate-to-Vigorous Physical Activity (MVPA) level and the diurnal pattern with obesity were examined.

They found a linear association between MVPA and obesity in the morning cluster. Participants of the morning cluster who followed the physical activity guidelines showed lower body mass index and waist circumference than the individuals of other clusters. Self-reported dietary recall suggested that in comparison to other clusters, individuals in the morning cluster followed a healthier diet and had less daily energy intake per unit of body weight.

The authors of the study also found that the participants of the morning group spent a longer period of time in sedentary behaviour compared to other groups. Despite the significantly higher amount of sedentary time, their body mass index and waist circumference continued to reduce at the same rate.

Tongyu Ma, PhD, an assistant professor of the Health Science Department at Franklin Pierce University, Rindge, N.H. and the Department of Rehabilitation Sciences at The Hong Kong Polytechnic University, Hong Kong, China said that their study offered a new tool to explore the diurnal pattern of physical activity and examine its impact on health outcomes. He is the corresponding author of this study.

According to the experts, the previous study has focused on three factors – the intensity, frequency and duration of physical activity. Some studies have checked the diurnal pattern of physical activity measured by an accelerometer in order to classify the time of day when these individuals move. The question regarding whether cumulative physical activities at different times of the day are associated with obesity has still not been answered.

Additionally, whether fulfilling the physical activity standards- which is 150 minutes per week of MVPA- in different patterns is equally beneficial for weight loss is unknown.

Researchers analyzed whether the diurnal pattern of MVPA measured by an accelerometer changes the association between such human movement and obesity in the present study.

Rebecca Krukowski, PhD, a clinical psychologist who is an expert in behavioural management said that this exciting research is consistent with the common tip of scheduling exercise in the morning- before emails, phone calls and meetings- so as to meet your exercise goals.

However, since it was a cross-sectional study, Krukowski also added that whether individuals who exercised consistently in the morning were systematically different from those of other groups is unknown. For instance, people who work out in the morning can have more predictable schedules. That is, they are less likely to be shift workers or can be free from any caregiving responsibilities that usually hinder morning exercise.

Predictable schedules can have other benefits such as quality sleep and reduced stress levels which have a positive influence on weight loss. These factors were not taken into consideration for the study. Plus, the ‘morning larks’ who wake up early in the morning to do exercise can be biologically different from the ‘night owls’.