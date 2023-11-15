Morning quote: UK inflation to test market’s bullish mood

A man wearing a backpack looks at food items in a shop in London, Britain on June 16, 2022. Reuters/Kevin Combs/File Photo Get licensing rights

A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Tom Westbrook

Just one-tenth of a percentage point was enough to trigger major shifts in global markets, some of the most rapid we have seen this year.

US CPI remained flat last month, contrary to consensus expectations for a 0.1% increase. The key rate, at 0.2%, is also better than the forecast of 0.3%. A higher number would have amplified the Fed’s recent hawkish tone, so the surprise move in the opposite direction would have had a dramatic effect.

Ten-year and two-year Treasury yields fell 20 basis points and the dollar posted its steepest selloff in a year, showing how much of the market’s expectations – and liquidity – were riding on the data.

The pivot from hike to cut in interest rate futures markets is now set for May, with a 30% chance that it will happen shortly after March.

Next up is British inflation (GBCPXY=ECI) data, due at 0700 GMT. There are expectations of a big change in October, mainly due to falling energy prices, which saw annual headline inflation fall below 5% for the first time since 2021.

However, October’s Purchasing Managers Index survey showed that service companies are increasing prices the fastest in three months.

Sterling broke above its 200-day moving average on Tuesday as the dollar declined, and a steady inflation reading could extend further gains.

But geopolitics can spoil things.

In the Middle East, Israel raided Al Shifa hospital in Gaza, health officials told Al Jazeera.

Chinese President Xi Jinping is making his first visit to the United States in six years and is scheduled to meet President Joe Biden on Wednesday morning, in what US officials have billed as an opportunity to reduce friction in the powers’ relations.

Meanwhile, good news from China boosted widespread enthusiasm. Retail sales beat expectations, industrial production rose and the central bank injected liquidity into the banking system, boosting commodity prices.

Iron ore hit a 2-1/2 year peak, and Singapore futures are up nearly 20% in just a month.

Chipmaker Infineon (IFXGN.DE) and troubled energy company Siemens Energy (ENR1N.DE) reported earnings on Wednesday, although Tuesday’s promise of an $8 billion government backstop from Germany is likely to dampen the latter numbers.

US retail sales data is due at 1330 GMT. While a decline is expected, a stronger reading could dampen enthusiasm on expectations of a rate cut.

Key developments that may impact the market on Wednesday:

Earnings: Infineon, Siemens Energy, Alstom, Target

Events: Xi-Biden meeting expected in San Francisco Bay Area

Economics: UK CPI, US Retail Sales

Reporting by Tom Wesbatruck; Editing by Edmund Claman

