Morning quote: RBA takes center stage amid market volatility

Dec 5 (Reuters) – A look at the day ahead in Asian markets.

An interest rate decision from Australia and key inflation readings from Japan and South Korea are the big market events for the Asia Pacific region on Tuesday, with investor sentiment cooled by Monday’s selloff in US stocks and bonds.

Currencies will likely be most sensitive to data and guidance from the Reserve Bank of Australia, while stocks may struggle to make much progress given broad-based weakness in global equities on Monday.

The relative weakness of Asian equities since the pandemic, exacerbated by China’s even more notable underperformance, has been considerable. But it appears that international investors are in no rush to come back en masse.

Meanwhile, the RBA is expected to keep its cash rate at a 12-year high of 4.35%, according to 28 out of 30 analysts surveyed by Reuters. The other two are going for increases of 25 basis points.

Assuming the RBA keeps its word, guidance from Governor Michelle Bowman will be even more important. She has generally been more aggressive than her predecessor, Philip Lowe, whom she replaced in September.

The Australian dollar rose to a new four-month high of $0.6690 on Monday before closing the day lower.

Meanwhile, the Japanese Yen will be sensitive to the latest Tokyo inflation data. Core consumer inflation in the Japanese capital is likely to rise in November, but at a slower pace than the previous month, a sign that price pressures may ease.

The annual rate of inflation is expected to decline to 2.4% from 2.7% – room for relief for the Bank of Japan, and perhaps more selling pressure on the yen.

The US dollar rose 0.5% on Monday against a basket of major currencies, supported by a jump in US bond yields as traders took some profits on last week’s sharp rally in fixed income, especially at the short end of the curve.

The fall in bond yields last month had a huge impact on the dollar, forcing hedge funds and speculators to exit – almost completely liquidating their $10 billion long dollar positions from just a few weeks ago.

If speculators take the dollar short here, Asian currencies could benefit. The relative US interest rate outlook fits the weak dollar story right now – futures markets have the Fed cutting rates more next year than any major or emerging market central bank.

But will the Fed cut rates by 125 to 150 basis points next year? Maybe, but it seems quite aggressive. And even if the Fed goes that far, other central banks will almost certainly lower their policy rates further than the market currently predicts.

Here are the key developments that could provide greater direction to the market on Tuesday:

– Australia interest rate decision

– Japan – Tokyo Inflation (November)

– South Korea inflation (November)

By Jamie McGeever, editing by Josie Cao

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which is committed to integrity, independence and freedom from bias under the Trust Principles.

