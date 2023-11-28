Morning quote: Market is down but low volume bounce expected

A man looks at an electric monitor displaying the Japanese yen exchange rate against the US dollar and the Nikkei stock average outside a brokerage in Tokyo, Japan on October 4, 2023. Reuters/Issei Kato/File Photo Get licensing rights

Nov 28 (Reuters) – A look at the day ahead in Asian markets.

Asian markets lack strong direction either way, but bulls will be hoping that the combination of a weaker dollar, lower US bond yields and softer oil prices on Monday will provide impetus for a more positive session on Tuesday.

Volatility is low across major asset classes – implied volatility on Wall Street is the lowest in almost four years, global currency implied volumes are the lowest since the beginning of last year, and US bond volumes are at a two-month low.

There are some signs of tension in the market. But even clear ‘buy’ signals are unclear – the final trading week of November got off to a disappointing start, with the MSCI World and Asia ex-Japan indexes down 0.2% on Monday.

Overall, Asian stocks have underperformed global benchmarks this year. China’s markets in particular have lagged behind, although Japanese stocks have outperformed due to a weaker yen and a historic easing of broader financial conditions.

Financial conditions tightened slightly last week, but broadly remain supportive of risk appetite – overall emerging market conditions are about 100 basis points lower than a month ago, according to Goldman Sachs calculations, a large part of which The reason is low US yields and weak conditions. Dollar.

Asia’s economic, policy and corporate calendars are light on Tuesday. The key economic indicator will be Australian retail sales for October. Economists expect month-on-month growth to slow to just 0.1% from 0.9% in September.

The figures will be released just before Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Michelle Bullock speaks in Hong Kong at a panel jointly organized by the Hong Kong Monetary Authority and the Bank for International Settlements.

Bullock is believed to be more bullish than his predecessor Philip Lowe, which, if true, should theoretically support the Australian dollar.

The Australian dollar rose above $0.66 on Monday for the first time since August 10 and was among the biggest winners among major currencies, along with the Japanese yen and the New Zealand dollar.

It is up 5% in a month, broadly in line with gains by other G10 currencies against the greenback, as traders priced in the end of a US tightening cycle and a 100 basis point Fed rate cut in the second half. Have made the cut. Next year.

But unlike all other G10 central banks – the Bank of Japan being the obvious exception – the RBA is not expected to ease policy in 2024. Bullock’s comments on Tuesday may shed light on how outsized the RBA will ultimately be.

Here are the key developments that could provide greater direction to the markets on Tuesday:

– Australia Retail Sales (October)

– RBA Governor Bullock speaks

– Fed’s Waller, Bowman, Goolsbee, Barr speak

