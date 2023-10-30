Morning Quote: Market bounce establishes Fed dominance in coming week

A look at the day ahead in US and global markets from Mike Dolan

Another Monday bounce as world markets prepare for a Fed-dominated week ahead – although the US central bank has no big deal yet to offer stock and bond markets as October approaches. He seems eager to see the glass half empty.

The worrisome year-end stock market decline has been hardest hit by the small-cap index (.RUT), which is now tracking a year-to-date loss of nearly 7% – even as the benchmark S&P500 ( .SPX) remains up 7% and the Big Tech leaders Nasdaq 100 is still 30% higher (.NDX).

For example, tech stocks (.IXIC) gained on Friday, while the Russell 2000 fell more than 1% on the day to its lowest level since 2020.

Even though the upcoming third quarter earnings seem like a mixed bag – mainly due to some big individual stock losses due to investors setting a high bar for the 2024 outlook – the overall actually looks quite impressive.

According to LSEG estimates, annual earnings growth for S&P500 companies is now expected to reach a 4.3% annual growth rate, up from 1.6% before the start of the reporting season. And 77% of companies have beaten Wall Street forecasts.

However, a bigger problem for smaller companies is that they bear disproportionately high borrowing costs, which show no signs of abating any time soon.

The Federal Reserve delivers its latest policy decision on Wednesday and is widely expected to keep rates unchanged for the second consecutive meeting. Although the chances of another rate hike are less than 50% in the futures cycle, they do not see a cut happening until June at the earliest.

And even though US economic growth in the third quarter came in ahead of an annualized 4.9%, many now see even that as a high watermark – GDP models currently estimate growth at less than half the rate in the fourth quarter.

As always a major input into this will be the state of the labor market, with data out this Friday expected to show payroll growth slowed to 188,000 new jobs in October, down from 336,000 last month. And government data shows an auto worker strike against Detroit’s Big Three carmakers could slash at least 29,000 jobs by October.

But beyond Fed policy rates, it is the turbulent bond market and nearly 16-year high long-term borrowing costs that is starting to hurt the most. As much as there is concern over the rise in new government borrowings, a key moment this week could be the Treasury’s quarterly refund plan today and Wednesday.

At least for now, there has been some relief from market concerns about the tense Middle East conflict. Even as Israel’s land offensive on Gaza continues amid heavy fighting and a severe humanitarian crisis, calls for some aid-related ceasefire are growing.

Global stock markets and Wall St futures were higher at the start of the week, with oil and gold prices falling slightly – now down 4% year-to-date.

Apple (AAPL.O) dominated the week’s earnings diary on Thursday. HSBC HSBA.L rose 1.2% in London after it reported a $3 billion fresh share buyback and more than doubling of third-quarter profit.

US 10-year Treasury yields held steady at 4.85% – well below the 5% threshold last week.

The dollar (.DXY) was slightly higher, the Swiss franc declined as the Swiss National Bank cut the rate on overnight deposits paid on commercial bank reserves.

The yen was stronger as Japanese government bond yields hit a new 10-year peak near 0.9% on Monday, with markets weighing the possibility of another policy change from the Bank of Japan in its latest monetary policy decision on Tuesday.

In Europe, data showed Germany’s economy shrank 0.1% less than forecast in the third quarter, but October’s inflation numbers showed a sharp easing of price pressures.

In Hong Kong, a court gave China Evergrande (3333.HK) five weeks to strike a deal with creditors or face liquidation, as the embattled developer said on Monday it was working on a revised debt-restructuring plan. Had been.

Key developments that will provide further direction to US markets later on Monday:

*Dallas Fed Manufacturing Survey

* US corporate earnings: McDonald’s, Loews, Western Digital, FMC, Arista Networks, Welltower, VF, Revity, Simon Property, Healthpeak, Arch Capital, ON Semiconductor

* US Treasury auction 3-, 6-month bills

