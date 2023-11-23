Morning quote: Japan CPI will brighten dull Thanksgiving trade

Tom the Turkey float rides during the 97th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in Manhattan, New York City, US on November 23, 2023. Reuters/Brendan McDiarmid/File Photo Get licensing rights

TORONTO, Nov 24 (Reuters) – A look at the day ahead in Asian markets.

With Wall Street closed for Thanksgiving on Thursday, Asian investors will miss the usual swing factors. Instead, the release of Japan’s core inflation data for October on Friday will set the tone for trading in the region.

Japan’s core consumer inflation is likely to accelerate again in October, staying above the central bank’s 2% price target for the 19th consecutive month, according to a Reuters poll.

With inflation already above the Bank of Japan’s target for more than a year, the latest data could influence the central bank’s widely expected decision to raise short-term interest rates from -0.1 to near zero next year. In which some bets can be placed on the possibility of action. January.

And an upside surprise could push the yen higher against the dollar.

The BOJ faces challenges in moving Japan away from the ultra-accommodative policy of the past decade without causing market turmoil or derailing the fragile economic recovery.

In China, the focus is likely to be on property stocks again, amid expectations that Beijing will offer a range of financing to support the struggling sector.

It’s a different inflation story on the other side of the world, with the European Central Bank satisfied with the easing of price pressures in the euro zone. That eased the ECB’s decision to keep rates steady in October, according to accounts of the October 25 to 26 meeting released on Thursday.

Stocks in Europe finished higher, as the ECB news reinforced the view that global central banks are done with their latest tightening campaign, and if price pressures ease, 2024 could be the year of a rate cut. It is possible

But some of the inflationary trade-offs are already priced into the market, reflected in a nearly 11% rise in the MSCI World Index (.WORLD) over the past 18 trading days. And markets need new triggers to fuel the next leg of the equity rally.

One factor may be the resilience of US consumers, who have continued to open their wallets despite higher borrowing costs.

Black Friday sales will kick off the year-end holiday shopping season and test American consumers’ willingness to spend.

Early signs are that U.S. retailers in the apparel, electronics and home improvement sectors are bracing for challenging times, and more discounting may not spur the level of spending the companies are hoping for.

Here are the key developments that could provide greater direction to the market on Friday:

– Japan CPI

– Singapore Industrial Production

– Malaysia CPI

– New Zealand Retailing

– Thailand Manufacturing Production Index

– Taiwan money supply

By Denny Thomas, editing by Josie Cao

