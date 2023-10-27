Traders work at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, United States, on October 26, 2023. Reuters/Brendan McDiarmid/File Photo Get licensing rights

A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Kevin Buckland

The pressure from the bond markets is easing, as well as the pressure from every other market as we enter the final trading day of another dull week.

A sharp decline in long-term US Treasury rates gave investors across Asia-Pacific a breather, with bond yields in Tokyo and Sydney falling from decade highs.

Equities rose despite another sharp selloff on Wall Street overnight, giving European investors some reason for optimism. Japan’s Nikkei jumped 1.5%, with Hong Kong’s Hang Seng not far behind.

There’s no doubt that the US dollar is still king, but the yen has pulled itself back from at least a one-year low, while European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde & Co.’s “inaction is action” The euro has regained some composure after the pause. Padyatra cycle.

With back-to-back policy decisions from the Bank of Japan, the US Federal Reserve and the Bank of England, some excitement in the market on Friday will be a nice relief before a volatile few days next week.

The ECB has raised expectations that tightening in the US and UK has reached its conclusion – making the meeting in Japan potentially worth watching. Perhaps fitting for a central bank with a penchant for surprises, the BOJ’s announcement comes on Halloween, and the weak yen and rising yields have fueled speculation for another drastic policy change.

The European data diary is light, but Lagarde has a chance to speak again at the euro summit in Brussels.

The US is considering the release of the PCE deflator, one of the Fed’s favorite inflation gauges, along with the financial results of Big Oil: Exxon and Chevron.

In geopolitics, China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi continues his long-awaited visit to Washington, at a time when domestically there was some sudden and sad news: former Premier Li Keqiang died of a heart attack early Friday at the age of 68. Died at the age of one year. 10 months after retiring from the post he held for a decade.

Key developments that may impact the market on Friday:

-Sweden, Spain retail sales (both September), Spain GDP (Q3), France, Italy consumer confidence (both October)

-US PCE deflator, personal consumption (both September), University of Michigan sentiment (October)

-Exxon, Chevron earnings

