Morning Quote: Consumers are in focus, according to Walmart report

A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Vidya Ranganathan.

Thursday’s corporate calendar includes several earnings reports that will shed further light on the health of the global consumer, as US retailers Walmart (WMT.N), Bath & Body Works and Macy’s (MN) report earnings.

Walmart’s expectations rose to about a fifth on Wednesday, behind peer Target (TGT.N), in the wake of its consensus-beating holiday sales forecast and an upbeat view of its supply chain.

Walmart is expected to post third-quarter sales growth due to strong demand for affordable groceries and household essentials for inflation-hit Americans, so investors will be looking beyond the company’s outlook for the holiday season and its comments on margin pressure. Have been.

These difficult inflation dynamics are also likely to reflect that the third quarter was not so good for Bath & Body Works and that customers cut back on non-essential items, such as its expensive home fragrances and personal care products.

Area chart with data from Insider Intelligence shows retail e-commerce sales in the US from Thanksgiving to Cyber ​​Monday from 2017 to 2023, with a forecast for 2023.

Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group will set the tone early in the day when it announces results, gives an update on its restructuring and investors hear from its new CEO Eddie Wu for the first time.

A group of central bankers, including ECB President Christine Lagarde, are speaking at various events on Thursday against the backdrop of a growing consensus that the cycle of policy tightening by major central banks is over, a perception bolstered by recent inflation reports and other indicators. Has become stronger.

Data on Wednesday showed US producer prices fell at the fastest pace since April 2020, and UK consumer inflation fell below all forecasts. Oil prices are now down more than 10% year-to-date.

According to CME, US producer price data is also reinforcing the deflation theme, with this week’s data making financial markets certain that Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will raise the fed funds target rate to 5.25% at the conclusion of next month’s policy meeting. Will leave unchanged at 5.50%. Fadewatch tool.

Meanwhile in Asia, Japan’s exports are struggling due to a decline in shipments of chips and steel to China.

China’s October data showed industrial output and retail sales continued to improve, but the real estate sector remained weak, continuing to weigh on the economy.

However, what is boosting markets on the mainland is the promise of bigger stimulus, and the central bank injected large amounts of cash through medium-term policy loans this week.

Although markets did not particularly react to the news, investors on Wednesday heard from the first meeting in a year between US President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping that the two leaders agreed to resume military-to-military communications and Have agreed to cooperate. On anti-drug policies.

Key developments that may impact the market on Thursday:

Data: US weekly initial jobless claims, October industrial production, US import and export prices

Speakers: Bank of England’s Randall Kroszner, ECB’s Christine Lagarde and Luis de Guindos, Fed’s Loretta Mester, John Williams and Michael Barr.

Event: APEC meeting of world leaders in San Francisco.

Earnings: Walmart, Applied Materials, Macy’s, Bath & Body Works, Gap, Siemens, SQM

Debt auction: reopening of 3-year, 4-year, 5-year, 13-year and 30-year France debt

By Vidya Ranganathan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

