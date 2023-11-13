Morning quote: Chip stocks cheered while others retreated

The German share price index DAX graph is depicted on the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany on October 30, 2023. Reuters/Staff/File Get photo licensing rights

A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Kevin Buckland

Chip stocks gave Asian equity investors little cheer at the start of the week, as Wall Street gave up gains while US yields edged lower, keeping the dollar under pressure.

But elsewhere the bears were firmly in control.

Rather than Moody’s downgrading the outlook for US sovereign debt ratings, a lot of this may have more to do with China being taken seriously by investors.

Chinese consumers have so far refused to come to the rescue of the world’s second-largest economy. Monthly retail sales data is due on Wednesday, but the country’s Singles Day shopping over the weekend – the equivalent of Black Friday sales elsewhere – recorded only modest growth.

Looking across the sector, Japan’s tech-heavy Nikkei managed to hold its head above ground, boosted by gains in its two biggest chip-related stocks; Taiwan’s benchmark rose 0.8%.

But Hong Kong slipped from early gains to a loss of about 0.15%. A sub-index of tech shares remained strongly positive, but another of mainland property developers fell more than 1%.

China’s blue chips fell 0.5%.

US retail sales data is also due on Wednesday, with CPI coming a day before that. The data could be important in helping the Federal Reserve chart the path forward for interest rates, including whether another hike is needed.

The Fed’s rhetoric has taken a hawkish turn recently, but markets have been more focused on the data so far, particularly the soft non-farm payrolls numbers earlier this month.

ECB President Christine Lagarde said last week that rates would remain restrictive for at least several quarters. Lagarde’s deputy Luis de Guindos spoke later today in a keynote address to kick off Euro Finance Week.

Elsewhere, Bank of England board member Catherine L. While Mann will take the stage, the bank’s chief economist Hugh Pill said last week that monetary policy would need to remain restrictive for an extended period, which should not be taken as a promise.

Key developments that could impact the markets on Monday:

-ECB’s De Guindos, BOE’s values ​​speak

-UK Rightmove house prices

-Sweden SEB Housing

-New York Fed Consumer Expectations Survey

Reporting by Kevin Buckland; Editing by Edmund Claman

