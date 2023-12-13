'Morning Joe' host isn't buying MSNBC analyst's opinion on 'extraordinary' economy: 'Yeah, well, I haven't seen it' - TheWrap

December 13, 2023 @ 9:18 am

Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski tried their best to keep straight faces as “Morning Joe” economic analyst Steve Ratner explained how the current U.S. economy is “phenomenal” and inflation is “pretty good” — but it turns out that MSNBC The hosts do their own grocery shopping.

“Inflation has come down further and faster than any of us anticipated,” said Ratner, who also cited the strong jobs report and economic growth on Wednesday’s show. “I don’t want to declare complete victory, but this is the path we’re on right now – things are looking pretty good… It really is an extraordinary economy on many levels [President Biden] There is no credit for this.”

Scarborough and Brzezinski hung on bravely, but the pained expressions on their faces were later revealed with comments that came across as less than Some? Level of cognitive dissonance.

“But if you compare what people were paying for bread and milk in the grocery store in 2019 and what they’re paying today, yes, maybe it’s only 3% more than last year, but This is 19 to 20 percent more. Compared to 2019,” Scarborough said.

Ratner acknowledged that some persistent inflation had been “processed” through the system, but suggested that polling around “Bidenomics” – with approval rates running below 30 percent – ​​was not matching economic realities. : “There’s a disconnect that I can’t remember after years of watching all this stuff,” he said.

“Where prices haven’t continued to fall are supermarkets,” Scarborough said. “People feel it tangibly. …This is an area that continues to hammer Americans in their pocketbooks. “What causes grocery store inflation?”

Ratner replied that food is an “unusual category” that is largely influenced by weather; He also cited “a number of factors” including the avian flu outbreak, before highlighting some precious items like used cars and electronics that have seen their prices fall. And just when it seemed Scarborough was coming, suggesting that “some news networks” were to blame for the amount of economic pessimism, Brzezinski chimed in.

“The housing market is tough,” she said.

“The Wall Street Journal published a great article a few days ago saying this is not the time to buy a home,” Scarborough said.

“You can’t even rent,” Brzezinski continued.

Scarborough, still not satisfied with Ratner’s leniency on food prices, came back to the topic: “But again, groceries – what causes prices to go up in grocery stores?”

Ratner responded by saying that food price inflation “has subsided substantially.”

“Yes, well. I haven’t seen it,” Scarborough replied grimly.

At one point Ratner started laughing and said: “I was actually laughing thinking about you in a grocery store, but that’s a different topic for a different day.”

“This is me,” Brzezinski said, then pointing to her husband. “Actually, he comes with me.”

Watch the entire exchange in the clip above.

Source: www.thewrap.com