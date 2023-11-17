Morning Brew: Market eyes late-cycle quality stocks and housing gains

Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) has provided guidance for investors as we approach the final cycle period of 2024, suggesting a focus on quality stocks. Goldman Sachs’ equity strategy team predicts modest growth in the S&P 500 for next year, recommending stocks with strong balance sheets, steady growth and high returns on equity. They’ve identified a basket of high-quality stocks across a variety of sectors, including Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG), O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY), and Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD), which have outperformed the broader market over the year. Have done- till date.

Stock index futures indicated positive sentiment among investors, with S&P futures (SPX), Dow futures (NASDAQ:INDU), and Nasdaq 100 futures (NDX:IND) all seeing slight increases. This optimism is reflected in the performance of the major indices for the week, with the S&P 500 (SP500), Nasdaq (COMP.IND), and Dow (DJI) all posting gains. The decline in longer yields along with declines in both 10-year Treasury yields (US10Y) and 2-year yields (US2Y) suggests that the market is expecting a change in the rate cycle, with a potential rate cut from the Fed. hopefully. Year.

The US housing market showed resilience, climbing 1.9% month-on-month in October, which exceeded expectations. The increase in building permits also beat forecasts, indicating a potential increase in construction activity in the future. Despite positive month-on-month data, the annual comparison still shows a decline, indicating a mixed picture for the housing sector. Jeffrey Roach, chief economist at LPL Financial, provided insight into the housing data, highlighting its implications for the economy.

Bank of America strategist Michael Hartnett highlights several unexpected scenarios that money managers are not preparing for in 2024. According to the BofA November Fund Managers Survey, investors are not expecting an improvement in geopolitics, a tough recovery for the economy or events like a zero landing. inflation or interest rates, and other potential market changes. These insights suggest that there may be opportunities for contrarian investors to take advantage of these unexpected outcomes.

Applied Materials (AMAT) shares suffered a significant decline in premarket trading after news of a pending criminal investigation, which hurt the company’s fourth-quarter results and guidance. Despite the negative impact, analysts at Bank of America and Evercore ISI have provided their outlook on the company’s future, noting strong sales in China and the possibility of an improvement in leading logic technology in the latter half of 2024.

IBM has taken a tough stance against hate speech by suspending advertising on Elon Musk’s X platform after reports of its ads appearing next to pro-Nazi content. The company’s swift action reflects its commitment to combating discrimination and maintaining its brand integrity. X has responded by saying that the ad placements were unintentional and that the offensive content will no longer be monetized.

Following legal settlement and shareholder approval, Rith Capital (RITM) has finalized the acquisition of Sculptor Capital Management (SCU) for approximately $720 million. The acquisition marks the end of a controversial period that included lawsuits and competing bids, paving the way for Rythm Capital to expand its asset management portfolio.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) has reached a settlement in the first of two cases related to talc powder after its subsidiary LTL Management’s bankruptcy efforts were rejected. Terms of the settlement were not disclosed, but it represents a significant development in ongoing litigation involving thousands of claims related to J&J’s talcum powder products.

Coherus Biosciences (CHRS) saw its shares rise in premarket trading after Baird initiated coverage with an Outperform rating. The positive outlook is based on the company’s approved biosimilars and its expansion into immuno-oncology. Despite some challenges, Baird expects Coherus to achieve accelerated growth in 2024 and maintain its guidance for cash-flow positivity.

Dividend activity this week included announcements from Sun Life Financial (SLF), Noble (NE), Clorox (CLX), and Nike (NKE), with some companies increasing their payouts as well. Investors are also looking forward to ex-dividend dates for upcoming payments from Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and Marriott (MAR).

2U (TWOU) announces leadership transition, with CFO Paul Lalji taking over as CEO and Matt Norden as CFO. The change follows the departure of former CEO Christopher Posek, who will serve as a special advisor until mid-December.

Alphabet’s Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) is delaying the launch of its new big language model, Gemini, potentially rivaling Microsoft’s (MSFT)-backed OpenAI’s AI model. The delay until next year shows Google is prioritizing its consumer offerings before providing access to outside developers, even as its cloud revenues face competition from Microsoft’s Azure.

The oil market has entered a bear market, with West Texas Intermediate crude oil prices falling more than 20% from recent highs. Factors contributing to the decline include excess supply, concerns about OPEC+ compliance and weak global demand, particularly from China.

FedEx (FDX) has declared a quarterly dividend, maintaining its previous rate, with a forward yield of 1.98%. The dividend is due early in the new year, and FedEx continues to be a topic of interest among investors and analysts, with various reports discussing its earnings, dividend growth, and industry challenges.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

Source: finance.yahoo.com