Bank of America’s global research team has outlined 10 key investment themes for 2024, including a potential interest rate cut and Brent oil averaging $90 per barrel, as well as a 10% rise in the S&P 500 (SP500). Growth has been estimated. Topics included a global shift towards rate cuts, growth fears ahead of a more bullish outlook, less optimism on Eurostocks compared to the S&P 500, commodities restocking, persistent inflation in Japan as the market rallied, emerging markets on the rise in rates. The gains from the cut and the surge in the dollar are included. The search for quality yield in debt, a slowdown in US investment spending as a drag on growth, a rise in US 10-year yields due to deficits and geopolitics, and rising policy uncertainty.

Kraft Heinz Co. (NASDAQ:KHC) saw its shares rise more than 2% after its board of directors approved a share repurchase program. The company is authorized to buy back up to $3 billion of its common stock through December 2026. The buyback plan is part of a capital allocation strategy that includes disciplined capital expenditure, organic growth investments, attractive dividend payouts and maintaining target net leverage. 3.0x. CEO Miguel Patricio expressed confidence in the company’s strategy and considered its shares an attractive investment opportunity.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) announced the sale of its commercial aviation solutions business to private-equity firm TJC for $800 million, including a $700 million cash purchase price and a $100 million earnout. Valuation is around 15x trailing 12 months EBITDA. The business unit employs approximately 1,450 people and provides various aviation related services. L3Harris plans to use the proceeds to repay debt, consistent with its capital allocation priorities and debt leverage objectives.

Activist investor Elliott Investment Management has taken a significant stake in Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) worth more than $2 billion, and is advocating for board changes and other strategic reviews, particularly of its fiber business. Crown Castle shares rose 4.3% in premarket trading following the news. Elliott’s letter to the board criticized the company’s leadership and strategy, calling for a comprehensive review of its operations and financial policies.

Black Friday sales reports indicated strong sales volumes and less severe discounting than anticipated. Analysts noted that promotions had begun as early as mid-October, with inventory levels well managed and average price reductions of 30%–40%. Bank of America highlighted solid traffic at Walmart (NYSE:WMT), Target (NYSE:TGT), and Costco (NASDAQ:COST), with Walmart and Target seeing strong sales in electronics, toys, and groceries. Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) also reported sales at healthy full value.

Shares of RedHill BioPharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) surged nearly 100% in pre-market after receiving a five-year market exclusivity grant from the FDA for its drug Talisea. Exclusivity is in addition to the three years granted upon approval, with protection extending to 2034. Talisea is indicated for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults.

Shopify Inc. (Shop) set a Black Friday sales record with $4.1 billion in sales from businesses around the world, representing a 22% increase over the previous year. With a significant increase in sales through Shopify POS and an average cart price of $110.71, peak sales reached $4.2 million per minute. The top selling countries were the US, UK and Canada, with Los Angeles, New York and London being the top selling cities.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) and GenMab (NASDAQ:GMAB) announced that their lymphoma drug candidate epicoritamab has received Breakthrough Therapy Designation from the US FDA for relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma. The European Medicines Agency has also validated a Type 2 application for the same indication, potentially marking the second conditional approval for epcoritamab in the EU.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has filed a lawsuit against the Swedish Transport Agency after a strike disrupted the delivery of license plates for its vehicles. The lawsuit comes amid growing labor unrest in Sweden, where Tesla faces challenges from metalworkers union IF Metall. Tesla is known for its non-unionized global workforce and has several service centers in Sweden.

Memory prices have seen a sharp rise, which could benefit Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) and Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU). The growth is attributed to restocking of PCs and smartphones and lower factory utilization. Analysts at Morgan Stanley suggest Micron could announce a better-than-expected quarter, and Western Digital’s recent earnings could reflect better pricing next quarter.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

Source: finance.yahoo.com