Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) stock was among the most actively traded before the opening bell, with shares falling marginally. The chip designer reported Q3 top and bottom line beats, but offered weak guidance for Q4 due to a slowdown in its embedded and gaming segments. The forecast hurt sentiment, but that was offset by comments from AMD’s top boss Lisa Su on the earnings conference call, who said the company expects sales of more than $2B from its products next year.

Wedbush Securities has a positive outlook on both Apple’s (NASDAQ:AAPL) iPhone and Services segments ahead of the company’s fourth-quarter earnings report on Thursday. The research firm believes that the overall sentiment around Apple on the Street is a negative groupthink mentality, which is a far cry from the current iPhone 15 hype. Shares were down 0.3% in pre-market trading on Wednesday.

Investors are awaiting the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy decision in the afternoon. Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 (SP500) index slipped 2.20% for the month of October in the previous session, while also seeing a three-month losing streak for the first time since the first quarter of 2020.

The US Treasury is offering $112B of Treasury securities to replace ~$102.2B of privately held Treasury notes maturing on November 15, 2023. The issuance will raise ~$9.8B of new liquidity from private investors, boosting the supply of Treasury securities. market.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) added ~21% pre-market on Wednesday after the company posted solid topline and bottom-line beats in its Q3 2023 financials. The Morrisville, North Carolina-based biotech reported net revenue of $165.8 million for the quarter, up from $94 million in the year-ago period, which topped the consensus estimate of $102.5 million.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) added ~10% pre-market on Wednesday after the trading halt coincided with a group of FDA advisors meeting yesterday on the gene editing therapy it co-developed with Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX). It matched. The CRISPR/Cas9 gene-editing therapy, named exa-cel, is currently under FDA review for severe sickle cell disease (SCD).

Cybersecurity company Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) disclosed on Wednesday that it is cutting about 7% of its global workforce, mostly in the U.S. Splunk, which is in the process of being acquired by Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO) for $28B in cash It is going on. Said it would take a charge of about $42 million along with the layoffs.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) was added to Goldman Sachs’ list of stocks that could offer the strongest risk-adjusted returns on Wednesday. Boeing’s (NYSE:BA) stock is undervalued after recent declines, the financial-services firm said.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) delivered 16,074 vehicles in October 2023, an increase of 59.8% Y/Y and 3% M/M. The deliveries included 11,086 premium smart electric SUVs and 4,988 premium smart electric sedans.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) on Wednesday reported net income of $2.3B for Q3 2023, bouncing back from a net loss in the prior-year period driven by a one-time charge related to its opioid lawsuits.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) has signed an exclusive option agreement with Aldera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) for its dry eye disease candidate, reproxalap. Under the agreement, AbbVie has the option to obtain a co-exclusive license in the US and an exclusive license outside the US to develop, manufacture and commercialize the drug.

