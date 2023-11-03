Morning Bid: Stocks poised for strongest gains in a year

The German share price index DAX graph is depicted on the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany on October 30, 2023. Reuters/Staff/File Get photo licensing rights

A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Vidya Ranganathan.

Global stocks are having their strongest weekly rally in a year, global yields are declining and corporate earnings reports have been surprisingly strong.

If all goes according to plan, the market will end the week with a US jobs report that undercuts the optimism around top global rates.

World stocks (.MIWD00000PUS) are up 4.2% so far this week, their biggest weekly rise since November 2022. The S&P 500 (.SPX) had its best day in six months, also boosted by strong corporate earnings and guidance – with Apple quarterly sales and profit beating forecasts, though shares were down slightly in after-hours trading.

The premise is that the Federal Reserve, Bank of England, European Central Bank and other central banks are raising rates.

If the Fed gave a ‘fiery’ pause on Wednesday, the BOE gave a ‘fiery’ pause on Thursday. But the broad reaction across markets was the same – huge rallies in bonds, stocks and risk assets. Ten-year gilts had their sharpest rally in more than a month.

Wall Street’s three main indexes are on track to post their strongest week of the year, all eyeing weekly gains of about 5%.

Investors are now watching when the easing cycle begins and how far they go. About 70 to 75 basis points of Fed easing next year is reflected in the US curve, and about 50 bps of expected rate cuts are reflected in the UK curve.

US 10-year yields are down about 40 basis points from their peak above 5% just days ago and the dollar is slipping. This is music to emerging market ears.

The CME FedWatch tool showed markets are now pricing in a less than 20% chance of a Fed rate hike in December, compared with 39% a month earlier. Still, some tension remains after 2-year yields rose after elasticity in factory orders data, while the Treasury borrowing plan and Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s inflation views pushed 10-year notes higher.

Friday’s employment report for October is expected to show that employers added 180,000 jobs during the month. Average hourly earnings are expected to rise 0.3% in October, after a 0.2% gain in September. (USNFAR=ECI), (USAVGE=ECI).

The yen touched a one-year low against the dollar and a 15-year low against the euro at the end of a stormy week as the Japanese market holidayed after the Bank of Japan changed yield curve controls. Reached the level. Policy. However, traders are keeping an eye on signs of intervention by Japanese authorities.

Key developments that may impact the market on Friday:

Q3 Earnings: Societe Generale SA (SOGN.PA), Swiss Re AG (SRENH.S), A.P. Moller – Maersk A/S

Economic Data: US October Payrolls, Germany September Trade, France September Industrial Production, Euro Zone September Jobs

Speakers: BOE’s Jonathan Haskell, Andrew Hauser. Bank of England Chief Economist Hugh Pill gives an online presentation of the central bank’s new forecasts and latest policy decisions

Debt Auctions: United Kingdom – 1-month, 3-month and 6-month government debt auctions reopening

By Vidya Ranganathan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Source: www.reuters.com