A look at the day ahead in US and global markets by Samuel Indik

As markets continue to push against the Federal Reserve’s higher-longer message, traders will keep an eye on Chairman Jerome Powell’s comments on Friday – the central bank’s last chance to set expectations before its December meeting.

The Fed enters its blackout period on Saturday ahead of its Dec. 14 announcement, and Powell, due to speak at Spelman College, has a tough job getting the market to believe him when he says interest rates will rise by 2024. Will remain high till.

This is because inflation is continuously decreasing.

Data on Thursday showed that the PCE price index, the Fed’s targeted measure of inflation, fell in October to its lowest level since March 2021, while the consumer price index, released early last month, rose only on an annual basis in October. increased by 3.2%. From a peak of 9.1% in June 2022.

Powell’s job of shaping the market may have become even more difficult this week after influential policymaker Christopher Waller raised the possibility of a rate cut if inflation continues to decline.

According to CME’s FedWatch tool, markets are now fully expecting a rate cut by the May meeting and about a 50% chance in March. A week ago, its probability was 21%.

Currency markets are also pricing for cuts of more than 100 basis points next year and dramatic revaluations have seen bond yields fall, particularly at the short end of the curve, in the US benchmark 2-year yield this week alone. There has been a decline of about 27 basis points.

The 10-year yield is down nearly 15 basis points and hit its lowest in 2-1/2 months at 4.247% on Thursday. It reached above 5% on October 23.

This has helped push the dollar down. On Wednesday, the dollar index, which measures the currency against six major peers, hit its lowest level since Aug. 11 and fell more than 3% last month, its worst month in a year.

While November was bad for the dollar, it proved to be a shock month for equity markets with MSCI’s World Stock Index (.MIWO00000PUS) ending 9% higher – its highest since a 12% rise in November 2020. The biggest jump of the month comes as the market appreciated vaccines against Covid-19.

Of note, December has started similarly, albeit a little less happily, with Europe’s STOXX 600 (.STOXX) up 0.7% and Wall Street futures trading slightly higher.

Key developments that will provide further direction to US markets later on Friday:

* US S&P Global Manufacturing PMI, ISM Manufacturing PMI, Canadian labor market data

* Speakers: Fed Chair Powell, Fed’s Goolsby, Fed’s Cook, ECB’s Lagarde

* Rating agencies: S&P on France, Fitch on UK, Greece and Ireland, DBRS on Germany and Spain

Reporting by Samuel Indik; Editing by Toby Chopra

