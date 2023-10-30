Morning Bid Markets exercise restraint amid Europe-Middle East troubles – October 30, 2023 at 01:30 am EDT

Oct 30 (Reuters) – A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Wayne Cole.

Asian markets got a cautious start as Israeli troops backed by tanks pressed into northern Gaza with a ground offensive, raising international calls for protection of civilians.

Still, oil prices have actually declined and U.S. equity futures are strong, suggesting investors are betting the conflict will not escalate or at least will not disrupt oil supplies for the time being.

The Nikkei suffered the most losses, partly due to speculation that the Bank of Japan might change or even abandon its yield curve control policy when its two-day policy meeting ends on Tuesday.

The central bank is expected to raise its inflation forecasts, but analysts are divided on whether it will act to allow 10-year bond yields to rise further, as it spent billions last week pushing them below 1%. Was kept below.

Yields rose 0.88% on Monday, up 11 basis points so far this month, a big move for the market, and putting pressure on the BOJ to raise the limit further or widen the trading band for yields.

Most of the discussion is that this time it will remain on hold, but discussions will be held to lay the groundwork for the final change.

Major financial institutions such as Japan’s Dai-ichi Life Insurance are planning a BOJ policy change as early as next year, and about two-thirds of economists surveyed by Reuters expect the BOJ to eliminate negative rates in 2024 .

Any change would push Japanese yields higher and add to the pain felt in the Treasury market, where 10-year yields hit 4.87% on Monday with little sign of any safe haven bid.

Instead, dealers are worried about how much new issuance the Treasury will announce at the time of its refund this week, with an increase almost certain given the government’s borrowing needs.

NatWest Markets analysts expect marketable borrowings of $885 billion in the fourth quarter and $700 billion in the first quarter. They see an increase of $3 billion for 2, 5 and 10, 2 billion for FRN, 3 and 30, and 1 billion in tips of 7, 20 and 5 and 10.

The announcement of funding needs of $1.007 trillion for the third quarter on July 31 badly shook the bond market, leading to a sharp increase in auction volume.

It is also notable that borrowing continued to grow, even as the economy surprised everyone with its strength. Nominal GDP growth in the third quarter was 8.5% year-on-year, the kind of pace China boasts about and a pace that would normally be a bonus to tax receipts.

A sharp rise in the market’s borrowing costs has convinced analysts that the Federal Reserve will pat itself on the back at its policy meeting this week, with a 97% chance of futures rates remaining at 5.25-5.5%.

The market has also priced in an easing of 165 basis points for 2024, which will start in mid-2024.

Earnings season continues this week with many reporting, including Apple, Airbnb, McDonald’s, Moderna and Eli Lilly. The results so far have been disappointing, leading the S&P 500 to retreat into correction territory.

Key developments that could impact the markets on Monday:

– Bank of Japan begins two-day policy meeting

– German GDP and CPI data, EU business environment

– Presence of ECB Vice-President Luis de Guindos and Riksbank Governor Eric Theden

-The Treasury announced borrowing estimates for the fourth quarter and first quarter of 2024.

(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

