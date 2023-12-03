Morning Bid: Dovish Fed sees course through markets

A passerby walks past an electric monitor displaying stock price indices of different countries outside a bank in Tokyo, Japan on March 22, 2023. Reuters/Issei Kato/File Photo Get licensing rights

Dec 4 (Reuters) – A look at the day ahead in Asian markets.

Asian markets were on the front foot as US rate expectations fell after Wall Street’s late rally on Friday and Fed Chairman Jerome Powell gave clear signals that the Fed has raised interest rates and may soon move further. But ready to start the week. cut them.

The S&P 500 reaching its highest level this year, and the continued easing of financial conditions through a falling dollar and bond yields should pave the way for a positive start for Asian stocks and risk assets on Monday.

The dollar fell 3% in November, its biggest monthly decline in a year, and fell for the third consecutive week last week. Two-year US Treasury yields fell 40 basis points last week – its biggest decline since March – and the implicit rate on December 2024 ‘SOFR’ futures fell below 4% for the first time on Friday.

He packs a powerful punch. Many will argue that the US bond and rate markets have gone too far, and the Fed will not ease so quickly and aggressively next year.

But Fed policymakers are now in their ‘blackout period’ ahead of the Dec. 12-13 policy meeting. This means there will be no guidance from authorities to ease investors’ worries, certainly not on Monday, when the economic calendar is also very light.

There appears to be room for a comeback in Asian equities – by some measures, the region’s underperformance has rarely been worse in years.

Highlights of the regional calendar on Monday are New Zealand trade data and Australian inventory and corporate profit data, all for the third quarter.

Economists polled by Reuters expect New Zealand’s terms of trade to decline 1.9% from the previous quarter, Australian inventories to fall 0.6%, and export volumes to fall 3.8%.

There are plenty of potential market-moving moments on the economic and policy calendar for the rest of the week, including interest rate decisions from Australia and India, inflation data from South Korea, the Philippines and Thailand, and gross domestic product from Japan, Australia and South Korea. Products included.

On the policy front, the Reserve Bank of Australia is expected to keep its cash rate on hold at a 12-year high of 4.35% on Tuesday, according to 28 out of 30 analysts surveyed by Reuters. The other two are going for increases of 25 basis points.

New Zealand’s central bank surprised markets with hawkish rhetoric last week with its decision to keep rates on hold, and the RBA may send a similar message.

In sharp contrast to the Fed, rates futures markets are barely pricing in any rate cuts from the RBA next year. In fact, current pricing suggests that the chances of an increase in the coming months outweigh the chances of a cut.

Here are the key developments that could provide greater direction to the market on Monday:

– New Zealand Business (Q3)

– Australia Inventories, Corporate Profits (Q3)

– South Korea Monetary Base (November)

By Jamie McGeever

