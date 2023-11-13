Morning Bid: China news flow turns into torrent

A panel displays the Hang Seng Index during afternoon trading in Hong Kong, China on May 4, 2020. Reuters/Tyrone Siu/File Photo Get licensing rights

Nov 13 (Reuters) – A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from financial markets columnist Jamie McGeever.

Asian markets should start the week strongly on Monday, driven by Wall Street’s powerful rally on Friday, which saw the Nasdaq rise more than 2% for its best day since May.

It’s a big week for China watchers, with a US-China presidential meeting, top-tier economic data and several blue chip corporate earnings releases over the next five days.

Other economic and policy highlights across the continent this week include preliminary Japanese third-quarter GDP, Indian inflation and the Philippine central bank’s policy decision on Thursday.

There is certainly room for upside in Asian markets after the MSCI Asia and Pacific Equity Index ex-Japan fell 0.5% last week, an underperformance against the broader MSCI Emerging Markets Index, which ended the week flat.

Financial conditions are also broadly easing, according to Goldman Sachs’ Financial Conditions Index (FCI). Some, such as China and overall emerging market indexes, fell to their lowest levels in three months last week.

Perhaps the most interesting of all Goldman’s FCIs is its Japanese index. On Friday it fell to 96.78, which is equal to the lowest level of July 3 and 4. Notably, this is the lowest since March 1990.

By this measure, financial conditions in Japan are the weakest in nearly 34 years – a combined effect of yen weakness, the stock market’s recent 33-year high, negative interest rates and extremely negative real bond yields.

In theory, this is inflationary and should boost growth. Inflation is relatively sticky – the Bank of Japan is moving away from its ultra-loose policy – ​​but economic activity is not meeting analysts’ expectations.

Citi’s economic surprise index for Japan turned negative last week and is now at its lowest since June. On the Japanese corporate front this week, big companies reporting earnings include financials Mizuho, ​​Mitsubishi UFJ and Sumitomo.

Chinese news flow this week is potentially huge.

On the political front, US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping will meet face to face this week at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) leaders’ gathering in San Francisco on November 15-17.

The economic data pipeline is also full of top-tier releases. These include money supply, lending and ‘gross social financing’ – basically a broad measure of credit and liquidity in the economy – while on Wednesday markets will digest October retail sales, industrial production and unemployment data.

Some of China’s biggest companies are scheduled to report their latest earnings this week. These include JD.com, Tencent Holdings, Alibaba Group and Lenovo.

Where do Chinese stocks stand in all this?

The blue chip CSI 300 index rose 0.066% last week – barely into positive territory, but enough to make it three consecutive weeks of gains, its best performance since March. That said, the index still failed to recover its 4.1% loss in these three weeks for the week ending October 20.

Here are the key developments that could provide greater direction to the market on Monday:

– India CPI Inflation (October)

– APEC Finance Ministers meeting in San Francisco

– Japan corporate goods prices (October)

