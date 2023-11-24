A look at European and global markets from Ankur Banerjee

Markets are being cautious after Thanksgiving and investors are hesitant to make big bets ahead of the day with limited trading, although a four-day ceasefire between Israel and Hamas starting Friday could help sentiment. .

Japan’s core consumer price growth rose slightly in October, bolstering investors’ views that stubborn inflation could prompt the Bank of Japan to withdraw monetary stimulus soon.

The yen was little changed at 149.55 per dollar. The Asian currency has had a volatile two weeks, trading at a 33-year low of 151.92 early last week and hitting a two-month high of 147.15 on Tuesday.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan lost 0.54% but was on track to post a nearly 7% gain in November, its strongest monthly performance since January.

Futures indicated that European stock markets were set to open slowly and with a bare economic calendar, markets are likely to decline as the holiday season begins.

However, for British consumers, Black Friday may be about shopping refurbished and pre-owned bargains to save cash.

In company news, the spotlight will be on Barclays after Reuters reported that the British bank is working on a plan to save 1 billion pounds ($1.25 billion), which could include cutting 2,000 jobs, primarily in its back office. In.

Israel and Hamas began a four-day ceasefire on Friday morning, with the first group of 13 Israeli women and child hostages expected to be released later in the day.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization on Thursday said Chinese health authorities had not detected any unusual or new pathogens and provided requested data on the rise in clusters of respiratory illnesses and pneumonia in children.

And we end with Britain’s victory at the Litter Picking World Cup, where 21 teams from around the world gathered in Tokyo this week to pick up litter in the inaugural Spagomi World Cup, an initiative aimed at raising awareness about environmental issues. To increase awareness.

Key developments that may impact the market on Friday:

Germany’s Q3 GDP data, German LFO business climate data for November

(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Source