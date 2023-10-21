Morning Bid: Bond pressure eases as Middle East war comes into focus

A look at the day ahead in US and global markets from Mike Dolan

After a busy week featuring economic and corporate updates and a strong surge in bond yields, world markets have turned their attention back to another weekend of Middle East tension and conflict.

The central concern all week has been the unlimited rise in long-term US Treasury yields – with the 10-year borrowing rates, 20-year and 30-year coming within a basis point of 5% on Thursday for the first time in 16 years. Year bonds through that range.

US economic data on retail, industry and housing all show the economy in bad shape or at least ahead of forecasts and the labor market is still tight as a drum. Real GDP growth in the Atlanta Federal Reserve model is now 5.4%.

Additionally, early data from the corporate earnings season so far shows that 80% of S&P500 companies have beaten the Street and the blended estimate of total annual profit gains for the entire 500 is still below pre-season forecasts of 1.6%. But it persists.

But with all this heating up, plus a 17-day-and-counting gap in a Speaker-less Congress, the bond market appears spooked.

Markets were keeping an eye on Fed boss Jerome Powell’s appearance on Thursday for guidance on what the central bank does next – but his evasive statements about the emerging picture may have been somewhat of a disappointment.

Powell said the economy’s strength may require further tightening of borrowing conditions to control inflation, but rising market interest rates could do some of the Fed’s work.

With their representatives speaking throughout the week, the message on ‘higher rates for a long time’ seemed clear, with a decision on whether to hike again being put off for at least a few months.

Dallas Fed chief Lauri Logan said overnight that recent data and bond yield moves have put the central bank in place. On when the Fed might take a call, he said, “We have some time.”

However, market reactions were tepid, with the futures market tracking implied Fed policy rates and two-year Treasury yields falling even as 10-year yields edged lower at 5%.

Some speculated that if the Fed is now hesitant in pulling the rate trigger again and the economy continues to grow, it could simply mean that it will have to keep things tight for a longer period of time, as the markets are long overdue. Was betting on term maturity.

The resulting further inversion of the yield curve showing the difference between two and 10 year yields at its lowest in one year is somewhat evidence of this. At the same time, concerns about fiscal policy and credit supply are causing the risk premium on long-term maturities, the so-called term premium, to rise.

But with another nervous weekend surrounding the Israel-Gaza war, when markets are closed or there is no liquidity, Friday trading has shifted the focus back to short-term security hedges.

That helped pull 10-year Treasuries back nearly 8bps from 5%, sent US crude oil bids back to a two-week high and gold to its highest level since July.

Wall St. futures remained in the red after heavy losses on Thursday and the VIX (.VIX) volatility gauge hit its highest level since March at 21.66.

The dollar (.DXY) rose and touched the 150 yen level seen on risks of Bank of Japan intervention.

Chinese, Asian and European stocks fell sharply.

In Europe, L’Oréal shares fell 3% after missing expectations for a strong rebound in China.

Key developments that will provide further direction to US markets later on Friday:

* US corporate earnings: American Express, Comerica, Huntington Bancshares, Regions Financial, Interpublic, Schlumberger

* Cleveland Federal Reserve President Loretta Mester and Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker both speak

* US-EU summit in Washington. President Joe Biden meets with European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen

