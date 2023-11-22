A look at the day ahead in US and global markets from Mike Dolan

The volatile world of artificial intelligence continued to capture most of the market headlines over the US Thanksgiving holiday, while a temporary ceasefire in Gaza helped send the already low volatility gauge even lower.

While many investors have been thrilled by the AI ​​boom all year, Nvidia’s 240% year-over-year surge has stolen the show as AI enthusiasm has fueled demand for its high-end chips.

Notably, Nvidia managed to once again skyrocket in terms of quarterly earnings, revenue, and estimates in its latest update overnight.

But the scale of its share price rise this year has made this market a tough crowd to please and its stock is down less than half a percent.

The firm stressed that the retreat in China will be offset by demand from elsewhere and that the figures will remain a surprise. It estimates revenue for the current quarter will be $20 billion, plus or minus 2% — well above analysts’ consensus estimate of $17.86 billion.

Meanwhile, ChatGPT-developer OpenAI’s boardroom rollercoaster continued to capture the front pages – even though it was in danger of turning into high farce. Sam Altman is now set to return as CEO just days after his ouster, capping frenzied discussions about the future of the startup at the center of the AI ​​craze.

The tech world’s deeper reach was also worrisome as Binance chief Changpeng Zhao stepped down and joined US anti-money laundering as part of a $4.3 billion settlement that resolved a years-long investigation into the world’s largest crypto exchange. Pleaded guilty to breaking the laws.

But despite all the crazy news flow, the markets appear to have gone into holiday mode. Wall St stocks closed marginally in the red on Tuesday and futures remained steady overnight.

The most notable event at the end of the year has been the collapse of implied volatility, with the VIX ‘Fear Index’ falling to 13 – the lowest level since mid-September. Bond volatility has also fallen to a two-month low, while money market ‘volume’ is at a 20-month low.

With Nvidia the last mega-cap to report in Q3 earnings season, the scorecards show total annual profit growth during the quarter exceeded 6% – more than four times the consensus forecast just six weeks ago and more than 80% of companies. The road with the beating of. Revenue growth of 1.5% is nearly double the pre-season consensus.

Treasury yields were also on the backfoot, with nothing new offered in the minutes of the Federal Reserve’s latest meeting and the committee blaming the reduction in October bonds on a surge in ‘term premium’ demand by investors worried about rising debt supply. Was held responsible.

However, the term premium has also evaporated again and the New York Fed’s gauge is back in negative territory after resurging for only two months.

Concern over home sales, holiday season sales

The news that US existing home sales fell to a 13-year low last month was perhaps just as important as the Fed minutes – as were warnings from more major US retailers, this time Best Buy and Nordstrom, about sticky holiday season sales and Regarding the need for relaxation.

Even though crude oil prices rose ahead of the weekend OPEC meeting, there was continued good news for US consumers at the pump – average retail gasoline prices fell to their lowest level since January.

Meanwhile, the dollar was slightly higher on Wednesday, with most overseas stock markets also firming.

British shares rose ahead of Britain’s Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt’s latest autumn budget, where speculation is rife about household and business tax cuts.

Chinese stocks again underperformed despite signs of more economic stimulus locally. Chinese government advisers will recommend an economic growth target of 4.5% to 5.5% for 2024 at the annual policymakers’ meeting as Beijing looks to create jobs and keep long-term growth goals on track.

Key developments that will provide further direction to US markets later on Wednesday: * US October durable goods, weekly jobless claims, University of Michigan’s final November sentiment survey. Eurozone November consumer confidence * Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem speaks * British Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt delivers his Autumn Statement budget speech * Dutch parliamentary election * US Treasury auctions 4-week bills * US corporate earnings: Deere , Tremor, Diocl, Jiayin, Ehang, GDS, Baozun, Lexinfintech

(By Mike Dolan, Editing by Bernadette Baum)

Source: finance.yahoo.com