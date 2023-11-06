Mormon Church sued again for allegedly using offering for investments

A group of Mormon women walk to Temple Square in an attempt to get tickets to priesthood meeting at the semi-annual gathering of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, known as general conference, April 5, 2014 in Salt Lake City, Utah Known in. , Reuters/Jim Urquhart

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints faces a new federal lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Salt Lake City, alleging that its investment arm improperly diverted donations to the charity .

The lawsuit filed this week argues that three people who donated hundreds of thousands to the church diverted their contributions into investments rather than using them for promised humanitarian efforts, the Associated Press reports. I went.

This action adds to the ongoing investigation into the opaque financial operations of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints as well as the management of its substantial investment portfolio.

The church, which faced a $5 million fine from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for using sham organizations to obscure the size of its investment portfolio, has not yet commented on the new legal challenge. Officials say the LDS Church “made considerable efforts to avoid disclosing the church’s investments.”

The new lawsuit disputes the church’s assurances that contributions are meant only to fund relief efforts, alleging that a significant portion of donations, including tithes, are funneled into Ensign Peak Advisors. The entity, established in 1997, has reportedly amassed assets of more than $100 billion.

The lawsuit is brought by Daniel Chappell, Masen Christensen and John Oakes, who allege they donated nearly $350,000 over a decade. Seeking class-action status, the action could potentially involve millions of church members and proposes the establishment of independent oversight of church charities.

An earlier case filed in California by James Huntsman, brother of former Utah Governor Jon Huntsman Jr., alleged misuse of $5 million in contributions, the newswire reported. That case recently achieved some success on appeal, although it continues through the legal system.

The LDS Church previously described Huntsman’s allegations as unfounded, stating that the charity supports a variety of religious activities, including missionary efforts, education, and infrastructure development.

Both cases are based on allegations made by whistleblower David Nielsen, Ensign Peak’s former investment manager, who filed a memo with the U.S. Senate Finance Committee earlier this year claiming that Ensign Peak’s spending on charitable causes Is rare.

“For 22 years, the corporation known as Ensign Peak Advisors, Inc. … has used corrupt practices – false books and records, false statements and deception – to pretend to be tax-exempt, even “The EPA has failed to engage in any charitable activities for 22 years,” the memorandum reads.

Historically, according to the lawsuits, Ensign Peak has distributed funds only twice: once to support a church-affiliated insurance company and again to finance a mall construction in Salt Lake City. The argument is that these expenditures do not match the intended charitable use of the donation.

With an estimated net worth of $236 billion in 2022, a July report by The Widow’s Might said the LDS Church could potentially cover all of its current expenses “forever” with returns from current investments, Without collecting any additional tithes from the congregations. The report estimates that LDS could become a $1 trillion entity as early as 2044.

The report, prepared anonymously by “current and former Church members whose professional and educational backgrounds include business, finance, law, investment management, economics, journalism, and history”, analyzed “publicly available sources”. Was created through.

Christopher Moore, a spokesman for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, told The Salt Lake Tribune at the time that no comment could be given because the “key topics” came from “anonymous accounts.”

Widow’s Might researchers estimated that the LDS Church had more monetary assets than many of the world’s wealthiest institutions, including Harvard University, Yale, Stanford University, Princeton University, and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

