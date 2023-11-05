Morimatsu International adapts to a changing world while maintaining technological innovation in global expansion

SHANGHAI, Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The World Bank recently released its updated “Global Economic Outlook” report, projecting 2.1% global economic growth for 2023. This forecast represents an increase of 0.4 percentage points from the previous forecast. That’s still below the 3.1% growth forecast for 2022, forecast in January. Currently, the global economy remains in the recovery phase, and businesses face a number of risks. In the post-pandemic era, it becomes especially necessary for companies to adapt to the trends of the times and differentiate themselves through strong technology and high-quality products.

Leading the internationalization of Chinese manufacturing companies, Morimatsu International Holdings Limited (HKEX: 2155.HK, hereinafter referred to as “Morimatsu International,” “Morimatsu,” or the “Company”) has been operating for more than three decades. Taking advantage of advanced manufacturing technology and continuous innovation in research and development, the company’s business scope covers broad market spaces with high growth potential in renewable energy, environmental materials, biopharmaceuticals, electronic chemicals and other downstream industries. From its initial core pressure vessel 1.0, to its ultimate modularization (modular systems and factories) 2.0, and now to a service-oriented manufacturing solution provider 3.0 that empowers downstream enterprises, Morimatsu constantly charts new territory. Today, Morimatsu has grown into a multinational enterprise originating from the Asia-Pacific region, with a global presence and long-term partnerships with leading companies in various sectors.

Morimatsu’s ability to send positive signals amid turbulent times stems from its ability to harness the benefits of corporate efforts. Looking back at the history of Morimatsu, this industry giant has been called “PU No. 1” (as it was the first foreign-funded enterprise to establish a presence in Pudong New Area after the reform and opening up of Pudong, Shanghai in China). , has developed for more than three decades. In addition to supplying diverse industrial single-unit equipment and modular equipment, Morimatsu has excelled in providing value-added services and high-value accessories closely aligned with customers’ profound expectations.

In 2021, Morimatsu successfully completed the construction of China’s first digital modular factory for mRNA COVID-19 vaccine, with delivery completed in just 7.5 months. This involved various processes including mRNA vaccine plasmid production, liquid preparation, formulation and product filling in a factory area of ​​more than 5,000 square metres. Notably, more than 80% of the modular construction work took place in off-site workshops unaffected by external conditions. This allowed a predictable project implementation with minimal risk and high flexibility. This execution mode attracted global attention and imitation in the biopharmaceutical industry.

Morimatsu completed the largest modular vaccination facility for export to Africa during the lockdown in Shanghai next March. On May 8, the world’s largest multipurpose heavy lift ship, “Pileki”, set out on its maiden voyage, transporting a modular vaccine factory built by Pharmadule, a Morimatsu Group company, to Morocco. The project addressed the gap in local vaccine production in Africa and met more than 70% of Morocco’s domestic demand and more than 60% of demand on the African continent.

Fulfilling international collaborations is not Morimatsu’s first task. Morimatsu beat out rivals from South Korea and Thailand to secure the first set of pressure vessel equipment Bayer MaterialScience purchased in China in 2002, beginning more than two decades of close cooperation. In July 2021, Covestro Polymer (China) Co., Ltd. (hereinafter “Covestro,” formerly known as “Bayer MaterialScience”) and Morimatsu (Jiangsu) Heavy Industries Co., Ltd. (hereinafter “Morimatsu Heavy Industries”) Successfully negotiated. A contract for the design, procurement and manufacturing of a modular plant (“EPF Contract”). This was the first production facility among all of Covestro’s global production bases to be designed and built using advanced modular concepts. Morimatsu Heavy Industries is engaged in achieving full digital coverage of advanced biopharmaceutical factory products, from modular feasibility study to concept design and basic design, ultimately providing a digital operation platform for the factory. This collaboration undoubtedly marks a new milestone in the strategic partnership between Covestro and Morimatsu.

From Bayer to Covestro, Morimatsu’s product destinations have expanded from Shanghai to Germany and the United States, covering Covestro’s major global production bases. They provided only basic chemical equipment more than 20 years ago. They have advanced in providing complex and high-tech solutions. Morimatsu’s customers have evolved over time, their demands have changed and their standards have increased. Their collaboration with Morimatsu continues to be an ongoing one, symbolizing the spirit of innovation that keeps Morimatsu at the forefront of meeting customer needs.

Morimatsu’s international achievements extend far beyond these examples. Market data shows that Morimatsu cooperates with more than 80% of the world’s top 20 pharmaceutical giants in international projects. It has excellent partnerships with the world’s four leading vaccine giants: GlaxoSmithKline, Sanofi, Pfizer and MSD. It is the preferred supplier to many leading biopharmaceutical companies domestically and internationally. Other industry leaders as customers include Lonza, BASF, AstraZeneca, GSK, Eli Lilly, Merck and Wuxi Biologics. Morimatsu International serves various customer groups in various sectors, and its product and service offerings are diverse. It not only offers exclusive products; It is a leader in technology in many fields.

The QMB Project, a high pressure acid leaching modular unit jointly developed by Morimatsu Heavy Industries and GEM Co., Ltd., went into operation in September 2022 as Morimatsu’s first high pressure acid leaching modular unit. This unit performs high pressure acid leaching and oxygen pressure leaching processes, which provide process validation and optimization for laterite nickel ore high pressure acid leaching, high iron nickel ore oxygen pressure leaching, MSP or sulphide nickel concentrated oxygen pressure leaching and pressure leaching. Provides convenience. Leaching of waste lithium-ion battery cathode material. This world-class collaboration represents the global efforts of both sides in the field of process and equipment technologies.

Morimatsu’s unique competitive edge in securing top-tier global projects one after another stems from its ability to respond to rapidly changing customer and downstream market demands through continuous technological innovation. Morimatsu positions itself as an essential link in customer product and technology innovation, meeting customers’ multi-layered custom requirements and even taking the lead in innovation ahead of customer demands. It is this innovative strategic knowledge that has allowed Morimatsu to maintain strong customer loyalty around the world in various industries and navigate changing market conditions with confidence and success, achieving consistent dividends.

Morimatsu’s global expansion has helped it export products to more than 40 countries around the world, achieve domestic replacement of high-quality imported industrial equipment and make “Made in China” products the first choice in various industries and fields. has made. Morimatsu has expanded rapidly into overseas markets through mergers, acquisitions and partnerships in recent years, establishing a global industrial chain in a non-globalized environment. According to available data, about 70.89% of the company’s newly signed orders in the first half of 2023 came from overseas. The company’s revenue sources are diversified, which helps it improve risk resistance. Morimatsu has been in business for over 30 years in various industries and has made significant investments in technology innovation and talent development every year, allowing multi-layered product strategies to maximize resource returns in limited production capacity.

From early exploration and accumulation of strength to full-fledged competition, Morimatsu International has developed unique competitive advantages in various fields, represented by new energy and new materials, such as power batteries, as well as in the fields of biopharmaceuticals, biological vaccines and New medicines. The company’s commitment to continuous innovation, comprehensive and long-term industry preparedness and visionary global strategic insight has enabled it to continuously take advantage of policy opportunities, respond to industry innovation demands and exploit the advantages of the times. Morimatsu International’s global reach has helped it excel in a variety of temporal and environmental contexts, ultimately becoming an international leader able to rapidly adapt to changing demands in global markets. It has evolved from internationalization to real globalization, not just as a beneficiary but as a model and benchmark. In the future, Morimatsu will leverage the combination of software and hardware, merge services and products, and provide full life-cycle coverage services for projects through digitalization. With a focus on innovative technologies and principles, Morimatsu is integrating environmental protection and health into its growth strategy, embracing corporate social responsibility, and contributing its sustainability to broader society.

About Morimatsu International Holdings Co., Ltd. ,

Morimatsu International is a globally leading provider of key industrial equipment and high-value comprehensive solutions serving multiple industries. The company debuted on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in June 2021 under stock code 2155.HK. Originating in Japan, Morimatsu today has a global presence as a diversified multinational company with its core technologies and rich project experience in the fields of core equipment, process systems and digital intelligent overall engineering solutions. Relying on our advanced manufacturing bases in China, we have established subsidiaries or plants in Sweden, the United States, India, Italy, Malaysia and Singapore. And with a global and skilled professional team, we have provided a variety of products and services to more than 40 countries and regions. Gaining excellent reputation with quality ingenuity, we always keep up with leading companies in various fields and commit to becoming the world’s leading best partner. In 2021, the company achieved a remarkable revenue of approximately CNY 4.279 billion, representing a year-on-year increase of 43.7% over the previous year. Additionally, the company’s order backlog increased by 72.5% year-on-year. Morimatsu International reported a net profit of approximately CNY 380.6 million in the same year, representing an increase of 31.5% year on year. The company’s growth momentum remained strong in 2022, with net profit margin increasing by 74.47% compared to the previous year and newly signed orders totaling an impressive CNY 9.356 billion, representing an increase of 40.60% year-on-year. Is.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/morimatsu-international-adapts-to-the-changing-world-by-upolding-technological-innovation-in-global-expansion -301977827.html

Source Morimatsu

Source: www.bing.com