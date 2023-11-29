Morgan Wallen tops Apple Music’s 2023 songs chart while Taylor Swift, SZA also lead streaming list

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Country singer Morgan Wallen’s “Last Night” topped Apple Music’s global songs chart in 2023, as the giant music streamer released its year-end list Tuesday and asked listeners what their most-listened to. Provided data on tunes.

Wallen’s hit emerged as the country song with the most number of days at No. 1 on the Global Daily Top 100 chart – 52.

Nigerian rapper Rema’s “Calm Down” remix with Selena Gomez peaked at number 12 on the global songs chart, the highest entry ever for an African song. (“Calm Down” was No. 1 on the streamer’s Shazam chart.)

The global songs chart was topped by “Last Night” followed by Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” at second, SZA’s “Kill Bill” at third, Drake’s “Rich Flex” at third, and 21 Savage and a Includes other SZA tracks. Fifth place: “Snooze”, followed by Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero”.

SZA, who is the frontrunner for a 2024 Grammy nomination, topped Apple’s most read songs of 2023 for her stunning single, “Kill Bill.”

Wallen’s “Last Night” spent 16 weeks at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 this year, beating Harry Styles’ “As It Was” for the record for longest No. 1 run for a non-collaboration. It also equaled the feat of Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee. Justin Bieber’s “Despacito” for the second-longest reign in the Hot 100’s 65-year history.

The suite of year-end charts for 2023 includes the addition of a new Apple Music Sings chart, which allows users to see which songs fans have sung the most this year. On the inaugural chart, J-pop duo Yoasobi reached number 1 with their song “アネドル(Idol)”.

Apple’s data also shows the growing presence of Música Mexicana globally. Peso Pluma and Eslabon Armado’s history-making “Ella Baila Sola” peaked at number 18 on the Global Daily Top 100, which also included Grupo Frontera and Bad Bunny’s “Un x100to,” Peso Pluma and Natanael Cano’s “PRC” and Fuerza Were. Resida and Grupo Frontera’s “Babe Dame.”

Also available on Tuesdays is Replay — Apple’s alternative to Spotify’s Wrapped playlists — which allows Apple Music subscribers to keep up with the most popular music on the streaming service this year.

In November, Apple Music named Taylor Swift its Artist of the Year, after the pop superstar broke an incredible record: In the first 10 months of 2023, 65 of Swift’s songs reached Apple Music’s Global Daily Top 100. The Eras Tour was a catalyst: streams increased 61% globally when they began their historic concert tour in March and continued to build.

“Taylor Swift’s impact on music is absolutely undeniable — not just in this record-breaking year, but throughout her entire career,” Oliver Schusser, Apple’s vice president of Apple Music and Beats, said in a statement. “She is an artist who defined a generation.” And is a true change agent in the music industry, and we have no doubt that his impact and influence will be felt for years to come.”

Maria Sherman, The Associated Press

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com