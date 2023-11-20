Morgan Wallen, Taylor Swift win big at Billboard Music Awards
Morgan Wallen and Taylor Swift were the big winners at the 2023 Billboard Music Awards, which aired live on multiple platforms Sunday night. Wallen led the list of winners with 11, with Swift close behind with 10; Drake scored five, Zach Bryan and SZA scored four, and 21 Savage, Bad Bunny, Beyoncé and Miley Cyrus scored three.
The full list of winners appears below.
The show included pre-recorded performances from Mariah Carey – she performed her awards show debut “All I Want for Christmas Is You” – and Wallen, Karol G, Peso Pluma, David Guetta and Bebe Rexha, Newzines and Stray Kids. included performances.
Presented by Marriott Bonvoy, the awards were determined by year-to-date performance metrics on the Billboard charts.
artist award
top artist
Taylor Swift
top new artists
zach bryan
top male artist
morgan wallen
top female artist
Taylor Swift
Top Pair/Group
Fuerza Resida
Top Billboard 200 Artists
Taylor Swift
Top Hot 100 Artists
morgan wallen
Top Hot 100 Songwriters
Taylor Swift
Top Hot 100 Producers
joie moi
Top Streaming Song Artists
morgan wallen
Top Radio Songs Artists
Taylor Swift
top song selling artist
Taylor Swift
Top Billboard Global 200 Artists
Taylor Swift
Top Billboard Global Exclusive. American artist
Taylor Swift
Top R&B Artists
sza
Top R&B Male Artists
weekend
Top R&B Female Artists
sza
Top R&B Touring Artists
Beyonce
top rap artist
Fly
top rap male artists
Fly
top female rap artists
nicki minaj
Top Rap Touring Artists
Fly
top country artists
morgan wallen
Top Country Male Artists
morgan wallen
Top Country Female Artists
Taylor Swift
Top country pair/group
zac brown band
Top Country Tour Artists
morgan wallen
top rock artists
zach bryan
Top Rock Duo/Group
Arctic Monkeys
Top Rock Touring Artists
Distasteful game
top latin artists
bad bunny
Top Latin Male Artists
bad bunny
Top Latin Female Artists
Karol ji
Top Latin Duo/Group
Fuerza Resida
Top Latin Touring Artists
Karol ji
Top global K-pop artists
newgins
Top K-pop touring artists
black pink
Top Afrobeats Artists
burna boy
Top Dance/Electronic Artists
Beyonce
Top Christian Artists
Lauren Daigle
Top Gospel Artists
Kanye West
album awards
top billboard 200 albums
Morgan Wallen “One Thing at a Time”
top soundtrack
“Barbie The Album”
Top R&B Albums
SZA “SOS”
top rap albums
Drake & 21 Savage “His Loss”
top country albums
Morgan Wallen “One Thing at a Time”
top rock albums
Zach Bryan “American Heartbreak”
top latin albums
Bad Bunny “Un Verano Sin Ti”
Top K-pop Albums
Stray Kids “5-Star”
Top Dance/Electronic Albums
Beyoncé “Renaissance”
Top Christian Albums
Anne Wilson “My Jesus”
Top Gospel Albums
Maverick City Music x Kirk Franklin “Kingdom Book One”
song award
top hot 100 songs
Morgan Wallen “Last Night”
top streaming songs
Morgan Wallen “Last Night”
top radio songs
Miley Cyrus “Flowers”
best selling song
Taylor Swift “Anti-Hero”
top collaboration
Metro Boomin, The Weeknd and 21 Savage “Creepin’”
Top Billboard Global 200 Songs
Miley Cyrus “Flowers”
Top Billboard Global Exclusive. us song
Miley Cyrus “Flowers”
top r&b songs
SZA “Kill Bill”
top rap songs
Drake & 21 Savage “Rich Flex”
top country songs
Morgan Wallen “Last Night”
top rock songs
Zach Bryan “Something in the Orange”
top latin songs
Eslabon Armado x Peso Pluma “Ella Baila Sola”
Top Global K-Pop Songs Jungkook ft. Latto “Seven”
top afrobeats songs
Rema and Selena Gomez “Calm Down”
Top Dance/Electronic Songs
David Guetta and Bebe Rexha “I’m Good (Blue)”
top christian songs
Brandon Lake “Gratitude”
top gospel songs
CeCe Winans “God’s Goodness”
