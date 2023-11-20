Morgan Wallen, Taylor Swift win big at Billboard Music Awards

Morgan Wallen and Taylor Swift were the big winners at the 2023 Billboard Music Awards, which aired live on multiple platforms Sunday night. Wallen led the list of winners with 11, with Swift close behind with 10; Drake scored five, Zach Bryan and SZA scored four, and 21 Savage, Bad Bunny, Beyoncé and Miley Cyrus scored three.

The full list of winners appears below.

The show included pre-recorded performances from Mariah Carey – she performed her awards show debut “All I Want for Christmas Is You” – and Wallen, Karol G, Peso Pluma, David Guetta and Bebe Rexha, Newzines and Stray Kids. included performances.

Presented by Marriott Bonvoy, the awards were determined by year-to-date performance metrics on the Billboard charts.

artist award

top artist

Taylor Swift

top new artists

zach bryan

top male artist

morgan wallen

top female artist

Taylor Swift

Top Pair/Group

Fuerza Resida

Top Billboard 200 Artists

Taylor Swift

Top Hot 100 Artists

morgan wallen

Top Hot 100 Songwriters

Taylor Swift

Top Hot 100 Producers

joie moi

Top Streaming Song Artists

morgan wallen

Top Radio Songs Artists

Taylor Swift

top song selling artist

Taylor Swift

Top Billboard Global 200 Artists

Taylor Swift

Top Billboard Global Exclusive. American artist

Taylor Swift

Top R&B Artists

sza

Top R&B Male Artists

weekend

Top R&B Female Artists

sza

Top R&B Touring Artists

Beyonce

top rap artist

Fly

top rap male artists

Fly

top female rap artists

nicki minaj

Top Rap Touring Artists

Fly

top country artists

morgan wallen

Top Country Male Artists

morgan wallen

Top Country Female Artists

Taylor Swift

Top country pair/group

zac brown band

Top Country Tour Artists

morgan wallen

top rock artists

zach bryan

Top Rock Duo/Group

Arctic Monkeys

Top Rock Touring Artists

Distasteful game

top latin artists

bad bunny

Top Latin Male Artists

bad bunny

Top Latin Female Artists

Karol ji

Top Latin Duo/Group

Fuerza Resida

Top Latin Touring Artists

Karol ji

Top global K-pop artists

newgins

Top K-pop touring artists

black pink

Top Afrobeats Artists

burna boy

Top Dance/Electronic Artists

Beyonce

Top Christian Artists

Lauren Daigle

Top Gospel Artists

Kanye West

album awards

top billboard 200 albums

Morgan Wallen “One Thing at a Time”

top soundtrack

“Barbie The Album”

Top R&B Albums

SZA “SOS”

top rap albums

Drake & 21 Savage “His Loss”

top country albums

Morgan Wallen “One Thing at a Time”

top rock albums

Zach Bryan “American Heartbreak”

top latin albums

Bad Bunny “Un Verano Sin Ti”

Top K-pop Albums

Stray Kids “5-Star”

Top Dance/Electronic Albums

Beyoncé “Renaissance”

Top Christian Albums

Anne Wilson “My Jesus”

Top Gospel Albums

Maverick City Music x Kirk Franklin “Kingdom Book One”

song award

top hot 100 songs

Morgan Wallen “Last Night”

top streaming songs

Morgan Wallen “Last Night”

top radio songs

Miley Cyrus “Flowers”

best selling song

Taylor Swift “Anti-Hero”

top collaboration

Metro Boomin, The Weeknd and 21 Savage “Creepin’”

Top Billboard Global 200 Songs

Miley Cyrus “Flowers”

Top Billboard Global Exclusive. us song

Miley Cyrus “Flowers”

top r&b songs

SZA “Kill Bill”

top rap songs

Drake & 21 Savage “Rich Flex”

top country songs

Morgan Wallen “Last Night”

top rock songs

Zach Bryan “Something in the Orange”

top latin songs

Eslabon Armado x Peso Pluma “Ella Baila Sola”

Top Global K-Pop Songs Jungkook ft. Latto “Seven”

top afrobeats songs

Rema and Selena Gomez “Calm Down”

Top Dance/Electronic Songs

David Guetta and Bebe Rexha “I’m Good (Blue)”

top christian songs

Brandon Lake “Gratitude”

top gospel songs

CeCe Winans “God’s Goodness”

best variety

