Morgan Stanley’s Wilson says December will be great for stocks

(Bloomberg) — U.S. stocks are headed for a tough end to the year after a rally in November as bond yields fluctuate, according to Morgan Stanley’s Michael Wilson.

The strategist – who has been largely bearish this year while the S&P 500 has gained about 20% – said in a note that December will reflect more constructive seasonal trends as well as so-called “near-term volatility in both rates and equities.” Can bring. The “January effect” will support stocks next month.

The benchmark S&P 500 advanced nearly 9% last month – one of the best November rallies in a century – on optimism around the peak in interest rates. This has left the index in overbought territory – a technical level that is generally considered a harbinger of a selloff.

Still, the S&P 500’s so-called MACD momentum – which reflects the relationship between two moving averages of a security’s price – remains positive, as the slowing economy and decline in inflation encourage bets that the Federal Reserve will tighten its monetary policy sooner rather than later. May start reducing rates. march. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell on Friday rejected expectations of a rate cut in the first half of 2024.

Wilson said that while investors had bet on the Fed’s pivot several times in the past year, this time they have shown the “most support” as he expects it to last “amid the still-healthy macro backdrop.” “That scenario would be the most bullish outcome for equities,” the strategist wrote.

Other Wall Street forecasters have also expressed optimism for U.S. stocks next year, with Bank of America Corp., Deutsche Bank Group AG and RBC Capital Markets predicting record highs for the S&P 500. Wilson is still broadly neutral on the year as he expects the index to end 2024 around 4,500 points – about 2% below current levels.

On the other hand, strategists at JPMorgan Chase & Co. now have one of the most bearish outlooks on Wall Street, as they expect the S&P 500 to fall to 4,200 points by the end of 2024. In a note on Monday, the team led by Mislav Matejka said both economists and financial markets were expecting soft economic conditions, leaving little margin for error next year.

“Maybe someone should be a contrarian again,” Matejka said.

