Morgan Stanley’s top strategist says November’s stock gains look like a bear market rally as yields fall, and are unlikely to extend further.

Morgan Stanley’s top strategist says the surge in stocks in early November is just a bear market rally.

Further upside will be limited as market fundamentals have not improved.

“We think last week’s rally in stocks was primarily driven by the decline in back-end Treasury yields.”

Major stock indexes are coming off their strongest weekly performance of the year, but according to Morgan Stanley’s top stock strategist Mike Wilson, further gains are likely to be limited and the latest gains since November are merely a bear market rally. .

In a note on Monday, Wilson said fundamental and technical drivers are still missing, and macro factors do not look promising for equities. Instead, the market was reacting to a decline in bond yields after the benchmark 10-year government bond hit its highest level since 2007.

“We think last week’s rally in stocks was primarily a result of the decline in back-end Treasury yields,” wrote Wilson, who has maintained a negative outlook on stocks all year. “In our view, the decline in Treasury yields was related to lower-than-expected coupon issuance guidance and weak economic data, as opposed to the bullish interpretation (for equities) that the Fed is going to cut rates early next year.” There has been a labor cycle.”

The bond market has faced historic turmoil in recent months, and in October the 10-year Treasury yield crossed the closely watched threshold of 5%. The bank also reported that real 10-year yields reached 2.5%, the highest level since 2007, except for 2008 when the financial crisis began.

Morgan Stanley said nominal and real rates are at their most attractive levels in nearly two decades. Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley planned a rate hike last week on the perception that economic data is starting to soften, which should ease some pressure on the Federal Reserve to continue its fight against inflation. The Treasury’s announcement on issuance of longer-dated securities also came in lower than expected, helping bonds end a long-term yield curve rally after a sell-off throughout October.

Meanwhile, according to Wilson, over the past two months, the breadth of earnings revisions and performance has worsened.

In the third quarter, 70% of the S&P industry groups have negative earnings revision breadth, and fourth quarter estimates have declined by nearly 4% since the start of the most recent earnings season. Until those factors reverse, Wilson said, “we find it difficult to get too excited about a year-end rally at the index level.”

He said that despite fears of a decline in earnings in the middle of this year, the recession in the earnings of American companies is not over yet.

“Such an outcome suggests that last week’s rally should peter out over the next week or two as it becomes clear that the growth picture does not support Fed cuts or a significant acceleration in EPS growth in the near term.” “

DataTrac Research noted Monday that the S&P 500 could return to its July high of 4,589 if bond yields fall below 4%. Given the weak fourth-quarter earnings outlook, low rates are an especially important catalyst for stocks heading into the end of the year, the company said.

Meanwhile, in a more bullish forecast, Bank of America analysts wrote last week that their sell-side indicator is close to flashing a “buy” signal that suggests a 16% upside for the S&P 500 next year.

