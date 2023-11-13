Morgan Stanley’s Mike Wilson is out with his new 2024 outlook

Morgan Stanley strategist Mike Wilson expects US equity earnings to improve in 2024 – but he expects the S&P 500 to rise only to 4,500 over the next 12 months. This forecast suggests an upside of less than 2% from Friday’s close. Wilson, the firm’s chief U.S. equity strategist, said that while the S&P 500 has gained about 15% so far, the narrow rally has been tipped toward a spectacular seven. This weakness in earnings below the surface is projected to last until early 2024 before improving, he said in a note on Monday. “As we move into next year, near-term uncertainty should pave the way for earnings improvement,” Wilson said. .SPX YTD Mountain S&P 500 in 2023, the strategist estimates earnings will grow 7% year over year in 2024, with 4% to 5% top-line growth and “modest” margin expansion as pressure from higher labor costs Will start reducing. , Meanwhile, earnings will remain challenged in the near term due to broader risks, Wilson said. Corporate commentary has been cautious and consumer confidence data has declined due to rising geopolitical and cyclical risks, Wilson said. The “prolonged high” interest rate environment is also weighing on companies and consumers, he said. He believes these factors will challenge earnings before a recovery begins in early 2024. With this in mind, the strategist highlighted a combination of defensive growth and late-cycle cyclical plays that could outperform the broader market. “We note that stock-specific risk remains elevated, which should be supportive of the stock-picking environment and indicative of a rich opportunity set beneath the market surface, where valuations are lower than cap-weighted index levels. Are more attractive,” Wilson said. The strategist estimates earnings growth will reach 16% in 2025 due to positive operating leverage as well as margin expansion from artificial intelligence and tech-fueled productivity growth. Wilson’s 2023 target is one of the most bearish among Wall Street peers, according to CNBC Pro’s Market Strategists Survey, which predicts the broad-market index will end the year at 3,900. —CNBC’s Michael Bloom contributed to this report.

Source: www.cnbc.com