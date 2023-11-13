Morgan Stanley's investment chief expects shares to rise just 2% in 2024 – but these AI-era picks and defensive plays could help investors outperform

Mike Wilson, Morgan Stanley’s investment chief and chief US equity strategist, has been one of Wall Street’s biggest bearishers over the past two years. And despite missing many of his pessimistic forecasts in 2023, he remains concerned about the potential for stock market returns going forward.

Wilson believes that by this time next year the S&P 500 will not move at all, rising only 2% to 4,500. The Wall Street veteran has warned that the lingering effects of years of inflation and rising interest rates will ultimately weigh on the economy and corporate earnings in 2024, and that will cause some pain for stocks.

It’s an outlook that means investors in broader market indexes may not make much profit next year, but Wilson outlined some ways in a Monday note to clients that they can benefit from their returns. He highlighted traditional defensive stocks in the consumer goods and health care sectors, which should perform well if a recession arrives, as well as the energy and transportation sectors that should play a “late-cycle cyclical” role. And surprisingly, Wilson also detailed some “select growth opportunities” specifically in AI that could offer long-term potential despite their near-term slowdown.

“Leading macro data shows we are in a late cycle market environment,” he explained, referring to the period before the recession. But it’s also a “stock-picking environment.”

Near-term earnings headwinds and the stock picker’s market

Before Wilson jumps into the sector and picks stocks for 2024, it’s important to detail the reasoning behind his mostly bearish outlook. First, Wilson said the economy and stock market were more resilient in 2023 than he had anticipated. In January, CIOs predicted that corporate profit margins would worsen and the economy would struggle under the burden of rising interest rates and inflation, leading to the S&P 500 hitting 3,900 in late 2023. But it is a far cry from Monday’s levels above 4,400.

“The path to earnings growth for the S&P 500 has proven short this year, but we were very bearish in terms of the expected magnitude of decline,” he acknowledged Monday.

However, Wilson attributed the surprising strength in the market to the outperformance of big tech stocks, which “did an excellent job on cost discipline and took share in an economy supported by aggressive fiscal spending.”

The rise of Big Tech has helped the S&P 500 recover from a disappointing 2022, even amid a widespread earnings slowdown at most public companies, which are still struggling with inflation and rising borrowing costs. But Wilson warned that this is typical “late cycle behavior.”

“The question for investors at this stage is whether the leaders can pull the laggards up to their performance levels or whether the laggards will eventually overwhelm the leaders’ ability to continue performing in this challenging macro environment,” he wrote.

Wilson indicated that while he thinks the market’s lagging conditions are weighing heavily on his Big Tech leaders, this is a more likely scenario, given that fourth-quarter earnings estimates for both Big Tech and the overall market have fallen. There has been – “an early sign of continued decline to consensus estimates for 2024. ” He fears consumer spending will also begin to slow as fiscal stimulus from the pandemic era fades and the Federal Reserve’s interest rate hikes over the past 20 months will weigh on “both corporate and consumer sentiment.”

The good news is that near-term uncertainty should lead to an “earnings recovery” in 2024 as the Fed cuts rates, but it won’t be enough to give investors the returns they’ve grown accustomed to in recent decades. went. Wilson’s 2% expected annual return is a far cry from the roughly 7% average the S&P 500 has managed since 2000.

Of course, not everyone is so bearish. Veteran strategist Ed Yardeni, founder of Yardeni Research, believes the S&P 500 will rise 22% to 5,400 by the end of 2024. And UBS believes the index will rise slightly to 4,600, ahead of Morgan Stanley’s outlook.

Still, with the growing prospects of a weak year in the stock market, Wilson said 2024 could be the year to pick stocks. Investing in broad indices is likely to be ineffective, but after many equities declined in 2023, there is “a rich opportunity lurking beneath the market surface” in individual stocks with compelling valuations. “We think it makes sense to take a stock-picking approach,” they wrote.

Defensive names, late-cycle cyclical plays, and AI-era picks

When it comes to picking stocks, with a recession looming, Wilson believes investors should focus on classic defensive stocks. These are companies that provide vital services that are not affected by economic cycles, including consumer amenities and health services. Even in the worst times, Americans will still need to buy toothpaste and visit the doctor. And the evidence suggests they will continue to smoke—or even smoke more. Here is Morgan Stanley’s full list of traditional defensive stocks for 2024.

In the period before a recession hits, so-called “late-cycle cyclical” stocks also outperform their peers. With that in mind, Wilson highlighted airlines, oil and gas giants, and aerospace and defense leaders that could outperform in 2024.

However, he also added a caveat: If a recession occurs, as Morgan Stanley expects, the inventory of late-cycle cyclicals in 2024 will begin to undermine traditional defensive plays, so investors should keep that in mind.

Ultimately, Wilson threw investors a curve ball. While growth stocks typically do not perform well during periods of rising interest rates or recessions, the AI ​​trend is so big that it cannot be ignored. Wilson said the technology is likely to boost corporate margins and employee productivity. “Our analysts see AI-based innovation creating new digital consumer use cases, driving incremental enterprise top-line and efficiency opportunities, and boosting tech diffusion across the economy,” he explained.

Furthermore, if a recession occurs in 2024, it will likely prompt the Fed to cut interest rates. And growth stocks tend to outperform during periods when interest rates are falling, even if this is a new era of higher rates overall.

“The pivot to more accommodative monetary policy should be constructive for equities,” Wilson wrote, adding that “as we move into next year, relief from interest rates should also help corporate and household sentiment, which is currently under pressure.” Also remains soft.”

Source: fortune.com