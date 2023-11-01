Morgan Stanley’s CIO says there are 2 reasons why the stock market is unlikely to see a year-end rally

Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images

Morgan Stanley CIO Mike Wilson said the stock market is not due for a year-end rally in 2023.

Mega-CA stocks have fallen after weak earnings, dragging down the S&P 500.

American companies and households are facing strong headwinds from higher interest rates, threatening future earnings.

Investors expecting a big rally at the end of the year after the continuous weak performance of stocks may be disappointed.

According to Morgan Stanley’s Mike Wilson, the market is unlikely to regain its gains from this summer. In a note to clients, the bank’s chief stock strategist said he thinks the S&P 500 could end the year hitting its long-term target of 3900, about 6% below Monday’s close of 4,166.82.

There are two reasons for Wilson’s recession forecast.

First, the macro outlook is turning sour despite strong data.

“The strength of the headline labor data masks the headwinds facing the average company and family that the Fed cannot proactively address,” Wilson wrote.

The US saw strong GDP growth and jobs data this month, masking the pain felt by the average American company and family. As student loan repayments resume, borrowing costs rise, and loan defaults increase, these trends are painting a different picture of where the economy is headed.

Wilson’s second reason: The S&P 500’s super-fuel is running low as some of the biggest stocks have slipped after disappointing earnings. Wilson says that apart from this, the shares of companies presenting good results are also seeing a decline.

“Most of the mega-cap leaders reporting so far have not traded well following their 3Q results,” he wrote. “Since this group has been unable to reverse the ongoing correction and keep the index above key technical levels, this is just another reason why a year-end rally does not look very likely for us.”

He adds: “In another sign that this negative revision breadth is an early warning sign for 4Q and 2024 earnings, stocks are trading worse after earnings reports, whether they are good or bad.”

the story continues

Bears have argued that the market’s rise this year has been largely driven by the “Magnificent Seven” stocks. Take them out, and the S&P 500 looks quite different. With the S&P 500 supported by only seven companies, many of which have declined post-earnings, the benchmark index may struggle to regain momentum as the market approaches year-end.

“As we have seen, during last cycle periods, uncertainty is higher than average. As a result, price momentum often dictates investors’ opinion of fundamentals and therefore one’s confidence and position.”

Read the original article on Business Insider

Source: finance.yahoo.com